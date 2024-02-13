US must put pressure on Israel to stop Palestinian displacement, senior Arab officials say

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The US must put pressure on Israel to stop the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, or the region will “explode”, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Tuesday.

Israel is facing international pressure to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas, as the country prepares for a ground operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are trapped.

“It is vital that the US orders Israel to stop these policies, otherwise the Middle East will explode in an unprecedented way,” Mr Aboul Gheit said during the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Rafah has become the last refuge for about half of Gaza's population, who have fled towards the Egyptian border as the conflict rages. Many live in makeshift camps where they face outbreaks of hepatitis and diarrhoea, as well as a scarcity of food and water, the UN said.

“The mentality to displace Palestinians and leave the Gaza Strip empty for Israelis to take over leaves a confrontation for the next 100 years,” Mr Aboul Gheit said.

He said Israel had “become a threat to the continuation of the agreements signed with it, especially with Jordan and Egypt".

Speaking alongside Mr Aboul Gheit at the summit was Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Co-operation Council, who said the region relied on Washington to communicate with Israel on ways to end the war.

"There is no doubt that we rely on the US to use its communications and relations with the Israelis to end this barbaric Israeli war," he said. "The US has great interests with Israel and we hope this picture can be clarified, which can be reflected in the region."

Israel is not "seeing the future as their anger has blinded them", Mr Al Budaiwi warned.

GCC member states hope "all partners of Israel can use their international responsibility to impose their solutions on Israel", he said.

Mr Al Budaiwi said talks were the only way to end the crisis that has killed more than 28,400 Palestinians in about four months.

The war began after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7 that killed about 1,200 people. Militants took about 250 Israelis hostage and at least 130 are still held in Gaza, according to Israeli figures. Israel retaliated by launching a full ground and air military operation on the enclave.

Mr Aboul Gheit said the West "has been very unsupportive and unjust towards Palestine".