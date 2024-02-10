Israel-Gaza war live: Netanyahu orders military to empty Rafah in readiness for offensive

<p><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/47TYO5WRRGXB5G4PHRMMWE7GOQ.jpg"></p><p><em>Nada AlTaher </em>reports:</p><p>The body of six year-old Hind Rajab has been found 12 days after she was last heard from, by her mother and Palestinian Red Crescent personnel, Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported on Saturday.</p><p>She last told her mother that she was in a vehicle with extended family members, and an Israeli tank was firing at them, killing all of them, except the child, who was wounded in her back, leg and arm.</p><p>She told her mother, Wissam, that she was also bleeding from her mouth.</p><p>Two of the Red Crescent's paramedics were sent to the scene in Tal Al Hawa, west of Gaza city.</p><p>Yousef Zaino and Ahmad Al Madhoon went missing as well. Their bodies were also found on Saturday, and after the ambulance they were traveling in was struck by Israeli forces, the Red Crescent said in a statement.</p><p>The Israeli army did not respond to an earlier request, and another one made on Saturday by <em>The National </em>for a comment on Hind's whereabouts and why Israeli forces were shooting at a parked civilian vehicle and an ambulance.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/02/10/body-of-hind-rajab-6-found-in-gaza-city-12-days-after-she-went-missing/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>