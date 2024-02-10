Live Blog
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza SAtrip, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo / Fatima Shbair)

Israel-Gaza war live: Netanyahu orders military to empty Rafah in readiness for offensive

Israel wants to move on the southern Gaza city, where it says battalions of Hamas militants are smuggling weapons and supplies in from Egypt

  • Netanyahu orders military to empty Rafah in readiness for offensive
  • Body of six-year-old Hind Rajab found 12 days after she went missing
  • Dozens killed and many wounded in Israeli bombardment of Gaza
  • Israeli air strikes hit outskirts of Damascus, Syrian state media says
  • 'More than 350' attacks on Gaza healthcare facilities since start of war
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 27,947, with 67,459 injured
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

The Israeli bombing of Khiam, a village near the southern Lebanese border with Israel. AFP

Updated: February 10, 2024, 10:22 AM