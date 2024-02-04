Israel ignores western pleas with strikes on Rafah, the last refuge of fleeing Gazans

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel struck Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah at dawn on Sunday, Palestinian media reported, a day after European nations urged for the last refuge for a million displaced Palestinians to be spared.

Two children were among civilians killed in a strike on a nursery sheltering displaced people in Rafah's Al Salah neighbourhood, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

Strikes were also reported across the southern city of Khan Younis, Deir Al Balah and Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The assault came a day after EU officials and member states urged Israel not to strike Rafah, with the city, close to the Egyptian border, crammed with a million displaced Palestinians from across the enclave.

Fourteen women and children were killed in an Israeli strike on a Rafah home on Saturday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

EU Foreign Affairs Minister Josep Borrell said attacks were creating a “very dire situation,” while German Foreign Office Minister Anna Luehrmann “warned emphatically” against an attack on the city.

“There are one million people in the south that have been displaced progressively against the Egyptian border,” said Mr Borrell.

“They claimed that they were safe zones, but in fact what we see is that the bombing affecting the civilian population continues,” he added.

US, Egyptian and Qatari officials have been working for weeks to finalise a ceasefire deal that would secure a new pause in fighting in return for the release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, estimated at about 132.

Domestic calls for a deal have also continued in Israel, where thousands rallied on Saturday night in Tel Aviv and other cities to push Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an agreement.

“It's either a deal or a death sentence,” said former Israeli army spokesman Avi Benayahu.

“We'll need to free prisoners, we'll need to have a long ceasefire,” he said. “Hamas will still be there, and Israel will still be there.” Israeli newspaper Haaretz quoted him as saying.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will begin a fresh regional tour on Sunday aimed at securing a hostage deal and getting more humanitarian aid into Gaza amid an increase in diseases.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne is also in the region to discuss a postwar future and the current tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

“There will be a discussion with his regional counterparts, especially Israeli and Palestinian counterparts, to see how to restart a political perspective in the region,” deputy foreign ministry official Christophe Lemoine said.

Israel has maintained its opposition to a permanent end to the fighting until Hamas, which killed 1,200 people in its October 7 attack on southern Israel, is “completely eradicated.”

More than 27,100 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes and military operations.

The militant group has said a deal is not yet finalised, and it needs more time to announce its position.

On Saturday, Osama Hamdan, a top Hamas official in Lebanon, said that a proposal had been received, but some details were missing and a final agreement had yet to be reached.