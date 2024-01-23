LATEST NEWS
In this photo released by the US military's Central Command on January 22, 2024, US Central Command forces alongside UK Armed Forces, and with the support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, conduct strikes on 8 Houthi targets in Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen. The United States and Britain launched new strikes on Yemen's Huthis January 22, saying their second round of joint military action against the Iran-backed rebels was in response to continued attacks on shipping. American and British forces carried out a first wave of strikes against the rebel group on January 11, and the United States launched further air raids against missiles that Washington said were ready to launch and posed a threat to both civilian and military vessels. (Photo by Handout / US Central Command (CENTCOM) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / CENTCOM " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli military says 21 soldiers killed in its biggest loss

Reservists killed when Hamas missile detonated explosives placed by the army, causing two buildings to collapse

  • US and Britain conduct joint air strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen
  • Egypt warns Israel against taking control of border zone
  • Netanyahu opposition to Palestinian state is disappointing, UK says
  • Israeli plan to destroy Hamas not working, says Borrell
  • More than 25,295 Palestinians killed and 63,000 injured since war began
Palestinian Muhammad Al Durra with his children in the ruins of a house in Rafah where they sheltered on January 11, 2024. EPA

Houthi fighters shout gather in Sanaa. The rebels have launched attacks in the Red Sea in response to the Gaza war. EPA

Updated: January 23, 2024, 6:29 AM