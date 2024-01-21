Gaza death toll crosses 25,000

More than 25,000 people have now been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its invasion of the enclave in October, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

At least 178 people were killed during the past 24 hours, with another 300 wounded, reported ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra on Sunday.

A total of 25,105 Palestinians have now been killed and 62,681 have been injured since October 7, the ministry said.

The vast majority of those killed in Gaza were civilians, with an estimated 70 per cent women and children.

About 1.1 million of Gaza's 2.3 million people are thought to be children.

READ MORE Israel attacks Khan Younis and Jabalia as Netanyahu and Biden discuss postwar future

The UN has repeatedly condemned the "unprecedented" high civilian death toll from the war.

"Israel's military operations have spread mass destruction and killed civilians on a scale unprecedented during my time as Secretary General," UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Sunday.

"This is heartbreaking and utterly unacceptable. The Middle East is a tinderbox, we must do all we can to prevent conflict from igniting across the region," he said at the opening of a summit of the G77+China in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

Israel has rejected calls for a ceasefire and vowed to eliminate the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which prompted the war with a deadly attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 Israelis.

Israeli soldiers on a mission on the ground in the Gaza Strip. Reuters

'Beaten' in schools

As Israel pressed on with its military campaign, Palestinians accused Israeli troops of beating and arresting them in UN schools.

“What I experienced was beyond imagination,” said Mohammed Hajaj, who was arrested by Israeli forces after they occupied a UN school in Gaza city last week.

He was one of dozens arrested at Remal School in the Tal Al Hawa neighbourhood.

“For three days, Israeli forces surrounded us as we were seeking refuge inside the school, they arrested all the men who were inside," Mr Hajaj told The National on Sunday

"They interrogated me, asked about people I don’t know and they beat me severely. After that, they left us and instructed us to go to Rafah city."

An estimated 1.9 million Palestinians have been displaced from their homes during the invasion. Many of the residents of northern Gaza and Gaza city were forced to move south towards Rafah on the border with Egypt.

Mr Hajaj said he ran for 5km along the coastal Al Rasheed Road after the Israelis released him, not stopping until he reached Deir Al Balah in central Gaza. There he found his family staying in another UN-supported school.

Palestinian children receive food at a UN-run school in Rafah. AFP

His wife was among the people who were asked to leave the school in Gaza city and flee to the south.

"We were inside the school and couldn't move for three days, unable to leave the classroom or go to the bathroom,” said Ms Hajaj.

"They asked us to leave the school, so we were surrounded by a number of soldiers outside the school. They instructed women to separate from men."

Ms Hajaj told The National that she walked south with her children, where they were subjected to body searches and had all of their personal belongings taken.

"It was the worst day of my life. I didn't know where to go and eventually we reached a school in Deir Al Balah,” she said.

The UN has repeatedly warned its shelters, which were already struggling before the war, are unable to cope with the vast influx of displaced Palestinians.

UN officials say about one in four people in Gaza are starving, as nowhere near the required amount of aid has been able to enter the enclave since the start of the war.