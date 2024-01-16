Qatar tells Davos a Red Sea solution depends on defusing Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Qatar has warned the Red Sea crisis will not be solved without defusing the “real issue” of the Palestine-Israel conflict, as the war in Gaza overshadowed a gathering of the world’s elite in the Swiss Alps.

Politicians and business executives are meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos as Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping give another jolt to global trade and widen the fallout of the Israel-Gaza war.

Delegates were told by Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani that US and British air strikes on Yemen’s Houthis would not contain the crisis without diplomatic efforts.

The situation in the Middle East “is a recipe for escalation everywhere,” Sheikh Mohammed said, warning against “just focusing on the symptoms and not treating the real issue”.

“We need to address the real issue which is Gaza in order to get everything else defused,” he said.

“We shouldn’t just focus on those small conflicts, we should focus on the main conflict in Gaza and as soon as it’s defused I believe everything else will be defused.”

It would be up to the Palestinian people whether Hamas should be part of any postwar settlement, said Sheikh Mohammed, who called on Israel to make binding commitments to a two-state solution to the conflict.

If foreign powers do not approve of Hamas’s ideology, “you have to replace it with a better idea”, he said. “The better idea is to bring the two-state solution back to the table.”

After months of Israeli bombardment, “Gaza is not there any more”, he said. “It’s carpet bombing everywhere.”

Israel has shown no sign of bowing to international pressure for a ceasefire after the war in Gaza, set off by Hamas’s surprise attack last October, passed the 100-day mark on Sunday.

Iran launched strikes on Iraq and Syria on Monday as tension spreads across the region. Tehran said it was aiming at an Israeli intelligence headquarters and a military base that hosts US troops.

The conflict has also raised unrest in western countries as people take to the streets to support the Palestinian or Israeli cause.

This year’s Davos meeting has a theme of “rebuilding trust” after risk assessors warned on the eve of the summit that conflicts and disinformation give the world a bleak outlook for the coming years.

Swiss President Viola Amherd warned guests that AI-fuelled disinformation could worsen the distrust that some people feel in “all of us gathered here, and all political and business leaders”.

“When the alleged elite flaunts its wealth while many families can barely make ends meet, mistrust grows,” she said.

“At that point the international community and governments are no longer heard and no longer understood, even if they put forward great proposals.”