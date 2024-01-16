Israeli forces detain at least 26 in West Bank raids

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israeli forces entered Jenin, Nablus, Hebron and Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank early on Tuesday, raiding homes and detaining at least 26 people, Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported.

In Jenin, six Palestinians were detained after Israeli troops searched their homes and “destroyed contents”, Wafa reported, citing security sources.

Two were arrested in Qalqilya and 16 in Hebron, Wafa reported.

Several roads and entrances into West Bank cities, villages and camps were closed off during the operation on Tuesday.

A Palestinian Red Crescent worker was injured by “shrapnel from live bullets” in Askar Camp, east of Nablus, as Israeli troops carried out more detentions, Wafa reported.

Israeli troops, accompanied by a military bulldozer, stormed the new Askar camp at dawn and began firing live bullets, Wafa reported.

Israel has intensified its operations in the West Bank in recent months, as the war in Gaza has raged on.

More than 24,000 Gazans have been killed since the beginning of hostilities, sparked by Hamas's attacks on October 7, which killed about 1,200 in southern Israel.

On Monday night, at least 11 were killed by Israeli shelling of a house in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis, local medical sources said, as communication cuts continued for a fifth day.

Zahra Abu Dabaa, a doctor at Al Nasser Medical Complex's emergency department, told The National she had been struggling to reach her family, who live in Rafah at Gaza's border with Egypt.

“Sometimes I don't know if something happened to them, and as a doctor, not being able to help them, it's really hard.”

Dr Abu Dabaa has been working around the clock, as a large number of patients come into the hospital every day.

She said she had “collapsed” due to exhaustion and pressure, as concern for her family mounted.