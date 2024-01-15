LATEST NEWS
An Israeli artillery unit fires, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, January 14, 2024. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Israel-Gaza war live: China urges larger-scale Gaza peace conference as conflict escalates

Meanwhile, the US shoots down Houthi cruise missile fired at warship in the Red Sea and Israel conducts further West Bank raids

  • China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls for a larger peace conference
  • US shoot downs Houthi missile fired at warship
  • Israeli settlers attack Nablus village as army launches fresh West Bank raids
  • Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Israel 'mired in failure' in Gaza
  • Israel's 100-day-old war in Gaza threatens to engulf region
  • Death toll rises to 23,968, with 60,582 injured
100 days of Israel Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinian Muhammad Al Durra with his children in the ruins of a house in Rafah where they sheltered on January 11, 2024. EPA

Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Houthi fighters shout gather in Sanaa. The rebels have launched attacks in the Red Sea in response to the Gaza war. EPA

Updated: January 15, 2024, 5:07 AM