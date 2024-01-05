Israel-Gaza war live: Israel 'hiding its losses' on Lebanese border, Nasrallah says

<p><figure><img src="https://cdn.getarena.im/cm/65981ab94338f4013185edc1.jpg"><figcaption>Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised address in Baalbek. Reuters</figcaption></figure></p><p><em>Nada Homsi</em> reports:</p><p>Mr Nasrallah praised Yemen’s Houthi movement and mocked Operation Prosperity Guardian, the US-led multinational naval coalition formed to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.</p><p>He said he had to Google the location of the Seychelles, which recently joined the coalition.</p><p>“‘Sentions’, ‘Mentions’, whatever its name is…. I had to google it to find out where it even is,” he said, laughing.</p><p>The small island nation of the Seychelles is the smallest country in Africa and the least populated with an estimated population of just 100,600.</p><p>Yemen’s Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, have attacked commercial ships in the Red Sea with the intended strategy of disrupting global supply route and exerting international pressure to deter Israel from its invasion of Gaza.</p>