Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised address at a memorial ceremony to mark one week since the passing of Mohammad Yaghi, one of the powerful armed group's figures, in Baalbek, Lebanon January 5, 2024. REUTERS / Mohamed Azakir

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel 'hiding its losses' on Lebanese border, Nasrallah says

Hezbollah leader addresses group's military accomplishments on Israel's northern front

  • Response 'coming' over killing of Al Arouri, Nasrallah says
  • Lebanon files UN complaint over killing of Hamas deputy chief in Beirut
  • Iran's president and IRGC chief vow revenge after ISIS bombings
  • Six killed in apparent Israeli air strike on Rafah home
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 22,600
  • Maersk to divert all ships around Africa
  • Blinken to visit Israel during Middle East trip
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Smoke rises over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, as seen from Rafah, during sustained Israeli air strikes. AFP

Updated: January 05, 2024, 2:54 PM