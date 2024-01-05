LATEST NEWS
An Israeli military vehicle operates in a location given as Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this screengrab from a handout video released on January 4, 2024.

Israel-Gaza war live: Gaza will not be governed by Israel or Hamas after war, Gallant says

Israeli Defence Minister sets out plan for Palestinian control of enclave

  • Israel says diplomatic agreement with Hezbollah still possible
  • Ten children and two adults killed by Israeli strike in Gaza
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 22,438, with 57,614 wounded
  • Thousands of mourners gather in the Tariq Jdeedeh neighbourhood of Beirut
  • Blinken to visit Israel during Middle East trip
  • Dozens of Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa Mosque
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Smoke rises over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, as seen from Rafah, during sustained Israeli air strikes. AFP

Updated: January 05, 2024, 6:01 AM