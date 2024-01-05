Israel-Gaza war live: Gaza will not be governed by Israel or Hamas after war, Gallant says

<p><em><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/RHKLHVLUELWBKPVVVBTTD6BAWM.jpg"></em></p><p><em>Nada Homsi</em> and <em>Nada Atallah</em> report from Beirut:&nbsp;</p><p>Thousands of mourners have gathered in the Tariq Jdeedeh neighbourhood&nbsp;of Beirut for the funeral of Hamas deputy Saleh Al Arouri, who was killed in an Israeli drone strike on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p><p>“We will die but Palestine will live. Israel will fall,” mourners chanted as Mr Al Arouri’s body was carried from the Imam Ali Mosque to a cemetery near Shatila refugee camp.</p><p>Thousands of people travelled by bus from various Palestinian refugee camps to attend the funeral.</p><p>“Being here is our religious duty against the Zionist entity. Saleh Al Arouri is a martyr, the martyr of the ummah. I’m Lebanese, but in the religious context, there is no difference with Palestinians, we are all Muslims,” Mahmoud Diab, 56, told <em>The National. </em>“He left a legacy for others to continue their path ...We can't respond immediately. When the time comes, an important blow will be delivered."</p><p>Nour El Khatib, 14, who lives in Shatila, attended with her mother.&nbsp;</p><p>“I came today because Palestine is my homeland, my heritage, and I take pride in it,” she said.</p>