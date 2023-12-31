Israel carries out drone strikes and raids on occupied West Bank

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israeli forces carried out several raids and drone strikes in the occupied West Bank overnight on Saturday and into Sunday morning, with many injuries reported.

Three people were arrested in Tulkarm during Israeli raids on their homes on Sunday morning, state news agency Wafa reported.

Israel also carried out a drone attack in Tulkarm's Nur Shams refugee camps. There are reports of injuries, Wafa said.

East of Qalqilya, Israeli forces raided the town of Kafr Qaddoum, where they arrested the father of a wanted man in an apparent bid to pressure the wanted man into handing himself over, Wafa reported. Gunfire was also heard in Azzoun, near Qalqilya, where no arrests were made, Wafa said.

In Askar camp, near the city of Nablus, three were injured by bullets fired by Israeli forces who had stormed the area and placed snipers on rooftops.

On Saturday, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The Israeli military said soldiers “neutralised” the driver after he rammed a car into a military post near Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron.

Israel said it has arrested about 2,550 people in the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7, but the UN said the figure was much higher, reporting the detention of around 4,785 Palestinians.

The period has also seen a rise in settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

On Thursday, the UAE called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank.