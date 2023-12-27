Israel-Gaza war live: US shoots down 17 Houthi drones and missiles

<p>US Vice President Kamala Harris will work to nudge forward fragile efforts to shape the next phase of the war between Israel and Hamas.</p><p>A White House official, who insisted on anonymity to preview Ms Harris’s meetings, said she would sit down with regional leaders in Dubai and outline proposals to “put Palestinian voices at the centre” of planning next steps for the Gaza Strip after the conflict.</p><p>The goal, the official said, is to have “a clear political horizon for the Palestinian people” that will ultimately bring together Gaza and the West Bank under unified leadership. </p><p>Hamas runs the Gaza Strip while the Palestinian Authority administers semi-autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.</p>