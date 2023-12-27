LATEST NEWS
A Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) container ship crosses the Suez Canal towards the Red Sea in Ismailia, Egypt, 22 December 2023. On 18 December, the US Department of Defense announced a multinational operation to safeguard trade and to protect ships in the Red Sea, amid the recent escalation in Houthi attacks originating from Yemen, according to a press release from the U. S. Department of Defense. These attacks in recent weeks had prompted major shipping companies to reroute their operations and raised concerns of prolonged disruptions to global trade. EPA / MOHAMED HOSSAM

Israel-Gaza war live: US shoots down 17 Houthi drones and missiles

Yemeni rebels target commercial shipping in the Red Sea

  • Centcom says US shot down drones and missiles launched by Houthis in Red Sea
  • Yemen's Houthis carried out attacks on Israel's Eilat and cargo ship in Red Sea
  • UN appoints co-ordinator to streamline humanitarian aid into Gaza
  • Israeli air strike in south Lebanon escalates border conflict
  • Six Palestinians killed in Israeli drone attack in occupied West Bank
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 20,674
Updated: December 27, 2023, 3:59 AM