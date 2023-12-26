LATEST NEWS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, wears a protective vest and helmet as he receives a security briefing with commanders and soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip, on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. (Avi Ohayon / GPO / Handout via AP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Netanyahu vows no let-up in war against Hamas

Israeli PM remains firm on continuing war until its completion despite pressure from US to reduce civilian casualties and scale down operations

  • Netanyahu pledges to 'expand' military action in Gaza
  • Israeli army says it struck 100 Hamas targets in Gaza
  • Iran vows retaliation on Israel after killing of senior IRGC commander
  • Two Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 20,674
  • Houthi rebels threaten to intensify Red Sea attacks
  • WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp
Updated: December 26, 2023, 9:03 AM