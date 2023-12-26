Israel-Gaza war live: Netanyahu vows no let-up in war against Hamas

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/FYF2R4PRQ2WPTUF5KF3KBEYAHQ.jpg"><figcaption>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, poses for a photo with Israeli soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip. AP</figcaption></figure>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to persist with military operations against Hamas, as Gaza mourns more than 100 casualties from recent air strikes.</p><p>Despite pressure from the US to reduce civilian casualties and scale down operations, Mr Netanyahu remains firm on continuing the war until its completion.</p><p>"We are not stopping. The war will continue until the end, until we finish it, no less," Mr Netanyahu, who has defied international calls for a ceasefire, said during the Gaza visit.</p><p>Earlier in parliament, he was heckled by the families of hostages who demanded action to free more than 100 captives with a chant of "Now! Now!"</p><p>The recent air strikes have led to a significant number of civilian deaths, including women and children, with the Palestinian Health Ministry reporting devastating effects in various regions of Gaza.</p><p>International concern is growing over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with Pope Francis highlighting the plight of children in war zones.</p><p>Diplomatic efforts for a truce remain stalled.</p>