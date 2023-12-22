LATEST NEWS
People gather during the Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (AP Photo / Yuki Iwamura)

Israel-Gaza war live: UN Security Council votes on Gaza resolution

The vote on the UAE-drafted resolution was postponed four times this week due to disagreements over language

  • UN Security Council votes on Gaza resolution
  • Israel temporarily reopens Kerem Shalom border crossing
  • US dual citizen taken hostage dies in Gaza, says Israeli forum
  • Putin and Abbas discuss Gaza conflict in phone call
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 20,057
  • About one in four in Gaza are starving, UN says
  • Palestinian Red Crescent workers released from Israeli custody
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinian children look at the site of an Israeli strike on a house. Reuters

Aftermath of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah

Updated: December 22, 2023, 5:05 PM