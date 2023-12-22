Israel-Gaza war live: UN Security Council votes on Gaza resolution

<p><img src="https://cdn.getarena.im/cm/658558f0761f604d1995f722.jpg"></p><p>Israel has temporarily reopened its Kerem Shalom border crossing with Gaza for the entry of aid.</p><p>The Israeli military on Thursday bombed the Palestinian side of the crossing, killing four border officials, including director Bassem Ghabin.</p><p>UN Secretary General spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the agency for Palestinian refugees was "unable to receive [aid] trucks" through Kerem Shalom after the attack.</p><p>The World Food Programme also suspended operations at the crossing on Thursday owing to the strike.</p><p>While limited numbers of aid lorries have entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the past week, no shipments entered on Thursday.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2023/12/22/kerem-shalom-border-crossing-reopens-a-day-after-israeli-strike/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>