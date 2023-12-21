Israel-Gaza war live: Israel orders more evacuations in southern Gaza

<p><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/U6DHWA5CKK7YQ6WFXMFK7FHNZI.jpg"></p><p><br></p><p>Israel ordered the evacuation of large areas of Gaza's main southern city on Wednesday, the UN has said.</p><p>The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) said Israel had released maps showing new areas covering about 20 per cent of Khan Younis that had been marked for evacuation.</p><p>Before fighting broke out, the area was home to more than 110,000 people, Ocha said.</p><p>The area also includes 32 shelters that housed more than 140,000 internally displaced persons, the vast majority of whom were previously displaced from the north, it added.</p><p>The Israeli army said "ground, aerial and naval operations were carried out on dozens of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure", as well as military command and control centres in Khan Younis.</p>