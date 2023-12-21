LATEST NEWS
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, December 20, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel orders more evacuations in southern Gaza

At least 20,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war with Israel began

LATEST NEWS
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Death toll in Gaza hits 20,000, says Hamas government
  • Hamas chief arrives in Egypt for talks on truce and hostage release
  • UN Security Council vote on Gaza resolution postponed until Thursday
  • Israeli sniper kills man in southern Lebanon
  • War in Gaza will continue until Hamas is eliminated, says Netanyahu
  • Houthis say they will attack US ships if Yemen is targeted
  • UN delivers aid direct from Jordan into Gaza for first time since war began
LIVE UPDATES
IN PICTURES
COMMENT
VIDEO
GAZA MAPS
FULL COVERAGE

Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinian children look at the site of an Israeli strike on a house. Reuters

Aftermath of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah

Palestinian children look at the site of an Israeli strike on a house. Reuters

undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
Updated: December 21, 2023, 6:34 AM