Israel-Gaza war live: Warships heading to Red Sea as Houthi drone threat escalates

<p><em>Sara Ruthven </em>reports from Washington:</p><p>The Pentagon announced on Monday the formation of a new international mission focused on countering&nbsp;attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.</p><p>"The recent escalation in reckless Houthi attacks originating from Yemen threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners and violates international law," US&nbsp;Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin&nbsp;said in a statement.</p><p>"This is an international challenge that demands collective action."</p>