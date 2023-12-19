LATEST NEWS
FILE PHOTO: Armed men stand on the beach as the Galaxy Leader commercial ship, seized by Yemen's Houthis last month, is anchored off the coast of al-Salif, Yemen, December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

Israel-Gaza war live: Warships heading to Red Sea as Houthi drone threat escalates

The Pentagon has announced the formation of a new international mission focused on countering these attacks

  • UN Security Council vote expected today
  • BP to pause all oil tanker shipments in Red Sea
  • US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Israel
  • Rights group accuses Israel of 'starvation' tactic in Gaza war
  • Gaza death toll rises to 19,453
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinian children look at the site of an Israeli strike on a house. Reuters

Aftermath of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah

Palestinian children look at the site of an Israeli strike on a house. Reuters

Updated: December 19, 2023, 4:29 AM