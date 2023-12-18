Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli strike in Jabalia refugee camp kills 90

<p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">Palestinian officials, media and witnesses have said that Israeli forces on Sunday attacked a refugee camp in the north, and a hospital in the south, where teenage girl who lost her leg in an earlier strike, was killed.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp killed 90 Palestinians, Gaza's Health Ministry spokesman said. </span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">Another missile struck a house belonging to the Shehab family, killing 24 people, Hamas Aqsa radio said. The son of Dawoud Shehab, spokesman of Hamas ally Islamic Jihad, was among the dead.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">In Deir Al Balah, central Gaza, medics said 12 Palestinians had been killed and dozens wounded, while in Rafah in the south, an Israeli air strike on a house left at least four people dead.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">The Israeli military said it had killed seven militants in an air strike on Khan Younis and found parts used to make rockets and three tunnel shafts near a school used as a shelter.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">An Israeli tank shell hit the maternity building inside the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, killing a 13-year-old girl named Dina Abu Mehsen, according to Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qidra.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">Mr Al Qidra said that Dina had previously lost her father, mother, two of her siblings and one of her legs during the shelling of a house in Al-Amal district in Khan Younis a few weeks ago.</span></p><p><span style="background-color: rgb(251, 250, 253); color: rgb(69, 76, 95);">-&nbsp;</span><em style="background-color: rgb(251, 250, 253); color: rgb(69, 76, 95);">Reuters</em></p>