Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas and Israel reach 'tentative deal' on new truce

<p><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/KJ2JVBSTZF7W4ERCM43YTRCSTQ.jpg"></p><p><br></p><p><em>Hamza Hendawi </em>reports</p><p>Hamas and Israel have reached a tentative deal on a new truce in Gaza and a prisoner and hostage swap, sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations told <em>The National</em>.</p><p>They said the arrangement would be similar to one that lasted a week before it collapsed on December 1, when Israel resumed its relentless bombardment of Gaza and shifted its ground offensive to the south of the coastal enclave.</p><p>The Egyptian sources said the new deal was reached after a series of meetings between negotiators from Israel, Qatar, Egypt, the United States and, indirectly, Hamas in Doha, Ramallah and Cairo.</p><p>The tentative agreement, they added, was clinched in a meeting on Wednesday in Egypt in which Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar – Israel's most wanted man – was personally involved, albeit remotely and indirectly.</p>