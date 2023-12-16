Israel-Gaza war live: Anger and sorrow in Israel as army admits killing three hostages

<p><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/2AYBI65L4X5X3WNU2LKONJAKL4.jpg"></p><p><em>Anjana Sankar</em> reports:</p><p>Hundreds of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday after the Israeli army said it had mistakenly killed three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.</p><p>Protesters, among them relatives of the hostages, gathered outside the military headquarters to demand a ceasefire deal that would lead to the release of the remaining hostages.</p><p>The deaths were announced as US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan visited Israel to persuade&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2023/12/14/jake-sullivan-israel-visit/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu&nbsp;</a>to reduce military operations in Gaza “sooner rather than later.”</p><p>“Time is running out. Bring them home now,” the protesters chanted using megaphones.</p><p>Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, at least 14 Palestinians died in air strikes that hit two houses on Old Gaza Street in Jabaliya and dozens more were killed in a separate air strike that hit another home in Jabaliya, the official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/12/16/anger-and-sorrow-in-israel-as-army-admits-killing-three-hostages-held-by-hamas/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>