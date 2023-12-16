LATEST NEWS
Families and supporters of hostages hostages held by Palestinian militants since the October 7 attack hold a demonstration outside the Israeli ministry of defence in Tel Aviv on December 15, 2023, calling for an immediate deal or their release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The Israeli army said its troops shot and killed three Israeli hostages on December 15 in Shejaiya (a battleground neighbourhood of Gaza City), after "mistakenly" identifying them as a threat. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Anger and sorrow in Israel as army admits killing three hostages

Prime Minister Netanyahu calls incident 'unbearable tragedy'

  • Protests in Tel Aviv after Israeli army mistakenly kills three hostages
  • Egyptian media reports air defences shot down 'flying object' off Red Sea coast
  • Communication blackout continues in Gaza
  • Yemen's Houthis claim missile attacks on two ships
  • Gaza death toll rises to 18,787, says Health Ministry
  • Maersk to pause voyages through Red Sea until further notice
  • Multiple rockets intercepted in central Jerusalem
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinian militants clash with the Israelis at Jenin refugee camp in the occupied the West Bank. EPA

Updated: December 16, 2023, 9:46 AM