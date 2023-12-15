Israel-Gaza war live: Shipping firm Maersk halts Red Sea voyages after Houthi attacks

<p><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/4DVB3IEP2RYSDURKN5R4JS6LKU.jpg" /></p><p>Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacks on two ships in the Red Sea on Friday.</p><p>The Iran-backed group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement that they had fired naval missiles at two ships they said were heading to Israel.</p><p>The Houthis identified the two vessels as MSC Alanya and MSC Palatium III, the spokesman said.&nbsp;</p><p>The attacks on the two ships came after their crews refused to respond to calls from the Yemeni naval forces as well as fiery warning messages.</p>