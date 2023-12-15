LATEST NEWS
FILE PHOTO: Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo

Israel-Gaza war live: Shipping firm Maersk halts Red Sea voyages after Houthi attacks

German company Hapag-Lloyd considers options after container ship targeted by missile on Friday

  • Yemen's Houthis claim missile attacks on two ships
  • US says it will take ‘every step’ to deter Yemen rebels
  • Maersk to pause voyages through Red Sea until further notice
  • Multiple rockets intercepted in central Jerusalem
  • Abbas tells US it must intervene to halt Israeli attacks on Palestinians
  • Dozens of western countries urge Israel to end settler violence in West Bank
  • Gaza death toll rises to 18,787, says Health Ministry
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinian militants clash with the Israelis at Jenin refugee camp in the occupied the West Bank. EPA

Updated: December 15, 2023, 4:49 PM