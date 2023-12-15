Israel-Gaza war live: Israel puts $400,000 bounty on head of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar

<p>Israel has reportedly placed a bounty of $400,000 on the head of&nbsp;<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/12/10/israel-focused-on-hunting-down-hamass-sinwar-during-southern-gaza-offensive/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar</a>.</p><p>The Israeli military dropped leaflets in the Gaza Strip offering cash rewards for information leading to the capture of Mr Sinwar and other commanders of the Palestinian militant group.</p><p>Mr Sinwar is believed to be behind the planning of the October 7 attack on Israel that led to the massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis.</p><p>Images of the pamphlets circulated on social media on Thursday but could not be independently verified.</p><p>They showed an Israeli military telephone number and a contact on the Telegram messaging app, accompanied by a promise to protect the identities of informants.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2023/12/07/confusion-over-israels-dropped-leaflets-on-gazans-with-quran-verse/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">The Israeli army has dropped leaflets into Gaza</a>&nbsp;several times during the war, instructing residents to move to safe areas.</p><p>Israel’s military has swept deep into the Palestinian enclave in a campaign to crush Hamas and eliminate its leadership.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/12/15/yahya-sinwar-hamas-israel-bounty/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>