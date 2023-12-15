LATEST NEWS
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations Gilad Erdan holds up a sign with the contact information of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as he speaks during the UN General Assembly emergency special session on the Israel-Hamas war at the United Nations headquarters on December 12, 2023 in New York City. The General Assembly resumed its 45th plenary meeting after Egypt and Mauritania invoked Resolution 377, known as "Uniting for Peace," to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the two-month-long war between Israel and Hamas after the U. S. vetoed a similar vote in the Security Council. Assembly resolutions are non-binding and could be ignored by Israel even if there is overwhelming support for a ceasefire. The death toll in Gaza has passed 18,000 from Israel's offensive after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that Israel says killed 1,200 people and saw 240 people taken hostage. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel puts $400,000 bounty on head of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar

Military drops pamphlets offering cash rewards for the capture of Sinwar and other commanders of the militant group

  • Israel puts $400,000 bounty on head of Hamas chief
  • Communications and internet completely cut off in Gaza
  • Casualties reported after Israeli strike in southern Gaza
  • Israeli army retrieves body of hostage in Gaza
  • Gaza death toll rises to 18,787, says Health Ministry
  • Palestinian presidency slams mosque 'desecration' by Israeli soldiers
  • Israel will fight 'until absolute victory', Netanyahu tells US security official
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinian militants clash with the Israelis at Jenin refugee camp in the occupied the West Bank. EPA

Updated: December 15, 2023, 7:06 AM