US vetoes ceasefire resolution drafted by UAE

The US on Friday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the war-torn Gaza Strip after Secretary General Antonio Guterres took the rare step of declaring the conflict a threat to world peace and security.

The UAE-drafted text received 13 votes in favour, one abstention, and one against.

The resolution expressed “grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population”.