LATEST NEWS
An armed Yemeni sits on a boat in front of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship, seized by the Houthis offshore of the Al-Salif port on the Red Sea in the province of Hodeidah, Yemen, 05 December 2023. The Galaxy Leader ship, reportedly linked to an Israeli businessman, was seized and re-routed to offshore of the Yemeni port of Al-Salif by the Houthis on 19 November 2023 in retaliation for Israel's airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to statements by the Houthis. The ship, carrying around 25 crew members belonging to various nations, was seized as it was on its way to India. The Houthis, who control most of Yemen 's Red Sea coast, have fired missiles and drones at Israel and attacked more vessels transiting the area. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA / YAHYA ARHAB

Israel-Gaza war live: US hits Houthis with sanctions after attacks on Israel

Meanwhile, Egypt is pushing to hasten the delivery of aid into the under-fire enclave

LATEST NEWS
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Israel to open Kerem Shalom crossing for Gaza aid inspections
  • Twenty aid lorries enter Gaza through Rafah crossing
  • Saudi Arabia and Russia express concern over humanitarian situation in Gaza
  • Austria ends its suspension of Palestinian aid
  • More than 17,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza
  • Hamas and Israel engaged in fighting across Gaza Strip
  • Israel accuses Hamas of launching rockets from humanitarian sites
LIVE UPDATES
IN PICTURES
COMMENT
VIDEO
GAZA MAPS
FULL COVERAGE

Renewed misery in Gaza as Israel recommences air strikes - in pictures

Palestinians help a man injured in an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

Palestinians help a man injured in an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

undefined
undefined
Updated: December 08, 2023, 4:09 AM