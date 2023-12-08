Israel-Gaza war live: US hits Houthis with sanctions after attacks on Israel

<p><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/WP4JCIEXSVFDIOSA3KR3C7BT6I.jpg"></p><p>For the first time since the Israel-Gaza war began, the US has issued sanctions against people and entities believed to be funding Yemen's Houthi rebels.</p><p>"Through a complex network of exchange houses and companies in multiple jurisdictions, these persons, under the auspices of US-sanctioned Houthi and IRGC-QF [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force] financial facilitator Said Al Jamal, serve as an important conduit through which Iranian money reaches the country’s militant partners in Yemen," the Treasury said.</p><p>The Houthis have launched several attacks in the Red Sea and missiles at Israel since the war began in early October.</p><p>Missiles and drones from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen were fired at three ships in the southern Red Sea on Sunday, the US military said.</p><p>The area is a major maritime conduit for oil and other goods.</p><p>“The Houthis continue to receive funding and support from Iran, and the result is unsurprising: unprovoked attacks on civilian infrastructure and commercial shipping, disrupting maritime security and threatening international commercial trade,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.</p><p>“Treasury will continue to disrupt the financial facilitation and procurement networks that enable these destabilising activities.”</p>