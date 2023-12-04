LATEST NEWS
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT - Palestinians help a man injured in an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 3, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Israel carried out deadly bombardments in Gaza on December 3 as international calls mounted for greater protection of civilians and the renewal of an expired truce with Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel says its ground forces are operating in all of Gaza Strip

More than 15,000 people have been killed since the October 7 attack

  • More than 15,500 people have been killed, according to Gaza's health ministry
  • Houthis say they attacked two Israeli ships in Red Sea
  • US says its warship USS Carney was also attacked
  • First group of injured Palestinians arrive in Tunisia for medical treatment
  • Palestinian man killed in West Bank settler raid
  • Israel says negotiators pulled back from Qatar after 'impasse'
Renewed misery in Gaza as Israel recommences air strikes - in pictures

Palestinians help a man injured in an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

Updated: December 04, 2023, 4:03 AM