Israel-Gaza war live: Israel says its ground forces are operating in all of Gaza Strip

Israeli ground forces are fighting Hamas in all areas of Gaza, a military spokesman said on Sunday.

The Israeli military earlier ordered people to evacuate some areas in and near the city, but made no announcement of any new southern ground assault. It vowed to hit south Gaza with "no less strength" than the fight that has reduced large parts of north Gaza to rubble.

"The IDF [Israeli military] continues to extend its ground operation against Hamas centres in all of the Gaza Strip," Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters in Tel Aviv.

"The forces are coming face to face with terrorists and killing them." 

The Hamas Palestinian militant group said its fighters clashed with Israeli troops about 2 km from the southern city of Khan Younis.

Early on Monday, Hamas media quoted emergency services as saying an Israeli strike killed three civil emergency workers in Gaza City in the north of the coastal enclave.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said a strike had hit the entrance of the Kamal Adwan hospital in the north of the territory late Sunday.

Several people were killed in the strike, the news agency said

Residents, many of whom had moved there to flee earlier attacks in the Israel-Palestinian conflict, said they could hear tank fire and feared a new Israeli ground offensive was building.

The Jabalia refugee camp in the north of Hamas-ruled Gaza was among the sites reported hit from the air. A Gazan health ministry spokesperson said several people were killed by an Israeli air strike.

Footage obtained by Reuters showed a boy covered in grey dust, sitting weeping amid crumbled cement and rubble from collapsed buildings.

Bombardments from war planes and artillery were also concentrated on Khan Younis and Rafah, another city in Gaza's south, residents said, and hospitals were struggling to cope with the flow of wounded.

Israel's government spokesperson, Eylon Levy, said the military had struck more than 400 targets over the weekend "including extensive aerial attacks in the Khan Younis area" and had also killed Hamas militants and destroyed their infrastructure in Beit Lahiya in the north.

There was no immediate comment on the reports of specific attacks.

US Vice President Kamala Harris made phone calls to both Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday, reiterating Israel's right to self-defense and U.S. support for a two-state solution that gives Palestinian people the right to self-determination.

Harris "reiterated our concerns with steps that could escalate tensions, including extremist (Israeli) settler violence," her office said.

More than 15,523 people have been killed, according to Gaza's health ministry, since the October 7 attack, in which 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 240 taken hostage. Israel says Hamas continues to hold 136 hostages.

Gaza residents said earlier on Sunday they feared an Israeli ground offensive on the southern areas was imminent. Tanks had cut off the road between Khan Younis and Deir Al Balah in central Gaza, effectively dividing the Gaza Strip into three.

The Israeli military ordered Palestinians to evacuate several areas in and around Khan Younis. It posted a map highlighting shelters they should go to west of Khan Younis and south toward Rafah, on the border with Egypt.

Many residents started packing but said that areas they had been told to go to were themselves coming under attack.

- Reuters