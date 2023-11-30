Blinken stresses 'imperative' need to protect Gazans when Israeli offensive resumes

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israel that civilians in southern Gaza must be protected before the country resumes its military offensive.

Mr Blinken met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday in his third trip to the region since Hamas militants carried out their deadly attack on October 7, during which they killed more than 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped close to 240.

In his meeting with Mr Netanyahu, Mr Blinken reiterated Washington’s support for Israel, while at the same time stressing the need for humanitarian aid to reach those in need in Gaza.

“The Secretary stressed the imperative of accounting for humanitarian and civilian protection needs in southern Gaza before any military operations there,” US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

He also stressed to Mr Netanyahu the need to rein in extremist settlers who have attacked Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, forcing more than 1,000 people from their homes since the October 7 attack.

Mr Blinken said the US remains focused on getting hostages home and welcomed the progress made over the past seven days.

He reiterated Washington's support for a two-state solution with Palestinians “living in peace, freedom and security alongside Israel”.

After meeting with Israeli leaders in Jerusalem, Mr Blinken travelled to Ramallah where he met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

His visit to the West Bank was met with protest from Palestinians who vented their frustration with US foreign policy by demonstrating in the streets of Ramallah.

A few dozen demonstrators gathered in Ramallah to protest against US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to the West Bank city. Willy Lowry / The National

A few dozen people gathered at Al Manara Square in the centre of the Palestinian Authority's administrative capital and protested against Mr Blinken’s visit.

“I want the world to know, Arab, Muslims, Asians, Africans, that America is the real enemy of Palestinians,” said Saeed Daoud, who held a photo of Mr Blinken with a swastika drawn on it – a fairly common site at the demonstration.

Despite the modest shift in tone from US President Joe Biden's administration in recent weeks, Palestinians feel forgotten and overlooked.

“I'm not optimistic regarding the visit today,” said Ahmed Hajjaj, 21, a paramedic. “If he really wanted to do something, he's not going to be waiting for this visit – he will have done it already.”

Inside a small mobile phone shop a few dozen metres from where the protesters had gathered, Rasem Jayosi sat on a brown leather sofa.

The 67-year-old said he has noticed a slight shift in the US approach to the war, but not nearly enough to satisfy him.

“There's more pressure from the world and their people regarding what's happening with the Zionist terrorism,” Mr Jayosi told The National.

“And this is where it might be that there will be a new formula for that and things might be changing.”

After visiting Ramallah, Mr Blinken was expected to return to Israel to meet opposition leader Yair Lapid, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and minister Benny Gantz.