Doctors Without Borders president trapped in besieged West Bank hospital

The city of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp in the occupied West Bank faced fierce Israeli army raids overnight, trapping the president of Doctors Without Borders in a hospital there.

Witnesses reported heavy gunfire, checkpoints being set up around the city and roadside bombs being detonated.

About 50 Israeli armoured vehicles raided the city, including bulldozers and hundreds of soldiers, witnesses said.

Palestinian news agency Wafa said the raids “resulted in the injury and arrest of a number of citizens,” and reported that drones could be heard overhead.

In the Jenin refugee camp, set up in 1953 and now a permanent part of Jenin city, the Sina Hospital where Doctors Without Borders were working, was besieged.

“For two hours, we were not able to leave to provide care and people could not reach us, as Israeli military vehicles blocked the entrance of the hospital and the road, preventing ambulances from leaving,” said Christos Christou, the international president of Doctors Without Borders, on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Christou said two wounded Palestinians who were unable to reach the hospital died from their injuries.

“There’s nothing worse for a doctor to know that there are people there needing our care and they cannot get it,” said Mr Christou, who is trained as a surgeon.

The raids are reminiscent of similar, large-scale incursions into the Jenin camp in June and July when several dozen people were killed in the town amid heavy fighting, which saw one Israeli army vehicle destroyed. Israel deployed helicopters to support soldiers in the raids, a rare occurrence in their occupation of the West Bank.

Since the latest Gaza war, similar raids and drone strikes have become an almost weekly occurrence. On November 9, a raid in Jenin killed about 14 people.

Since the Israel-Gaza war on October 7, violence has soared in the occupied West Bank, with about 200 Palestinians being killed.