'National embarrassment': Elon Musk kibbutz tour prompts anger at Netanyahu

Anger is mounting in Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he toured a kibbutz devastated by Hamas with X owner Elon Musk on Monday.

While last year's mass protests against proposed judicial reforms were seen as the biggest challenge to Mr Netanyahu's rule, his response to the October 7 attack on southern Israel has overshadowed this.

Since the attack, he continues to face criticism over his failure to meet displaced families and his handling of the hostage crisis, in which 240 people had been held by Hamas in Gaza, about 180 of whom remain captive.

Mr Netanyahu toured Kfar Aza on Monday, filmed with Mr Musk as they walked through the wreckage of torched buildings. In one photo, the men stand next to an abandoned cot surrounded by members of the army.

"Netanyahu is a national embarrassment," wrote one X user.

"This is what our PM is doing whilst Israelis are praying for their loved ones to be released from captivity in Gaza. Chatting to Elon Musk, the man who profits from a platform full of anti-Semitism and fake news about Jews and Israel."

In footage released by Mr Netanyahu's office, Mr Musk can be seen filming the facade of a destroyed home, before walking through the bullet-riddled house.

Much of the criticism surrounding the visit centred on rising hate speech on X, with Jewish users noting little has been done to combat rising anti-Semitism on the platform.

"Hard to stomach welcoming someone who just days ago endorsed a virulently anti-Semitic trope, has dabbled for years in anti-Semitism and has turned this platform into a cesspool of hate," wrote Amy Spiro, a journalist with The Times of Israel.

"Blatant anti-Semite & publisher of anti-Semitism Elon Musk should be persona non grata in Israel. Instead, Netanyahu – plumbing new depths of amoral sycophancy – gifts him a PR visit to the kibbutz devastated by Hamas," wrote Esther Solomon, editor-in-chief of the Haaretz newspaper.

"Profane, venal, bilious, both of them."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was already under pressure over his response to the Hamas attacks on Israel. EPA

The PM's office said the pair visited the home of Ofir Leibstein, killed in the Hamas attack, and were briefed on the events of October 7 by local council chairman Yossi Keren and army representative Liad Diamond.

They then went to the home of Avigail Idan, four, who was released from Gaza on Sunday evening. Both her parents were killed.

They also toured an area for young people "which suffered most of the horrors on October 7," the statement continued.

Families of the more than 200 hostages taken into Gaza have spent weeks camped out in central Tel Aviv, holding daily rallies to draw attention to the plight of their loved ones.

Many have been vocal in criticising the government, and Mr Netanyahu in particular, with crowds gathering outside his residence in Jerusalem and family home in Caesarea.

The Prime Minister, who visited Gaza on Sunday, is yet to visit Israelis displaced by the Hamas attack, which killed 1,200 people across the south, and displaced thousands more.

He met families of Israeli hostages late last month, after threats they would begin sit-ins if not met by members of the war cabinet.

Mr Musk is also due to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who said the X owner would "need to act to combat rising anti-Semitism online.”

Mr Musk's recent anti-Semitic comments triggered several prominent companies to suspend advertising on X.

He quoted a post accusing Jews of hatred against white people as "the absolute truth". IBM withdrew adverts from the platform after they were placed next to others promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

His comments ignited fury both on and off X, with the White House joining the debate.

"We condemn this abhorrent promotion of anti-Semitic and racist hate in the strongest terms," said spokesman Andrew Bates.

"It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of anti-Semitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust."

Over the years, Mr Musk's companies have received billions of dollars in US government subsidies and signed lucrative contracts with US government departments.