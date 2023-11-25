Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas sends Israel second list of hostages to be released

<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">Israel has received a list of hostages to be freed from Gaza on Saturday by Hamas.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">It comes after 24 hostages were released on Friday after a temporary truce deal came into effect.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">Israeli security officials are to review the list, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.</span></p><p>Israel's hostage co-ordinator Brig Gen Gal Hirsch passed on the information to the families of the captives, the statement said.</p>