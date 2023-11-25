LATEST UPDATES
International Red Cross vehicles reportedly carrying Israeli hostages released by Hamas cross the Rafah border point in the Gaza Strip on the way to Egypt from which they would be flown to Israel to be reunited with their families, on November 24, 2023. After 48 days of gunfire and bombardment that claimed thousands of lives, a four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war began on November 24 with 50 hostages set to be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas sends Israel second list of hostages to be released

Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees freed on Friday as truce holds

LATEST UPDATES
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Israel says it has received a new list of hostages to be released
  • Thirteen Israeli hostages released by Hamas return to Israel
  • Ten Thai and one Filipino also released in separate deal
  • Thirty-nine Palestinian women and children released from Israeli prisons
  • Temporary truce between Israel and Hamas holds
  • Biden welcomes 'start of a process' after release of hostages
  • Haniyeh: Hamas committed to truce as long as Israel is
  • More than 14,500 killed in Gaza Strip since start of conflict
LIVE UPDATES
IN PICTURES
COMMENT
VIDEO
GAZA MAPS
FULL COVERAGE

The latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Smoke ammunition fired by Israeli troops near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel. AFP

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT

Smoke ammunition fired by Israeli troops near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel. AFP

undefined
undefined
undefined
Updated: November 25, 2023, 5:38 AM