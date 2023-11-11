Arab and Islamic summit on Gaza calls for Israel arms embargo

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Summit has called for an arms embargo against Israel after concluding three days of talks on their collective response and action regarding the developments in Gaza.

“We demand all countries to stop exporting weapons and ammunition to the occupation authorities that are used by their army and the terrorist settlers who kill the Palestinian people and destroy their homes, hospitals, schools, mosques and churches,” the final communique read.

Both leagues also called on the International Criminal Court to complete its investigation into war crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people in all the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

Specifically, the leagues also called for the establishment of two specialized legal monitoring units to document the Israeli crimes committed in the Gaza Strip since October 7 and to prepare to file legal proceedings in international courts.

Saudi Arabia and Muslim countries called on Saturday for an immediate end to military operations in Gaza, declaring at a joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh that Israel bears responsibility for "crimes" against Palestinians.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gathered Arab and Muslim leaders for the summit as the kingdom has sought to exert its influence to press the United States and Israel for an end to hostilities in Gaza.

Prince Mohammed said Saudi Arabia affirmed its "condemnation and categorical rejection of this barbaric war against our brothers in Palestine".

This handout picture provided by the Iranian Presidency on November 11, 2023, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) meeting with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi during an emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Riyadh. Arab leaders and Iran's president are in the Saudi capital on November 11, for a summit meeting expected to underscore demands that Israel's war in Gaza end before the violence draws in other countries. AFP

"We are facing a humanitarian catastrophe that proves the failure of the Security Council and the international community to put an end to the flagrant Israeli violations of international laws," he said in an address to the summit.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Palestinians are facing a "genocidal war" and called on the United States to end Israeli "aggression".

An earlier draft of a resolution seen by The National by the Arab League that had been drafted since Thursday failed to gain a majority vote after several countries voted against the inclusion of a clause that called for the complete cut in diplomatic ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia had initially scheduled to host two separate extraordinary summits, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, to be held on Saturday and Sunday. The joint summit then replaced the two gatherings in light of the "extraordinary" Gaza situation, the Saudi Foreign ministry said.

Hamas had called on the summit to take "a historic and decisive decision and move to stop the Zionist aggression immediately".