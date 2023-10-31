UAE mission to UN calls for an immediate ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE mission to the UN has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.

“We need a ceasefire in the Gaza war now,” Lana Nusseibeh, ambassador and permanent representative of the UAE to the UN, told a UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

Israel has waged war in Gaza since militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, killing about 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 230 hostages.

More than 8,300 Palestinians have been killed in retaliatory strikes in Gaza since the war began, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

In the occupied West Bank, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military raids.

The number of Palestinian children killed in the war in Gaza should stain our moral conscience.



As well as calling for a ceasefire, Ms Nusseibeh called for efforts to be undertaken to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza. She also called for access to electricity, clean water and fuel to be restored.

Ms Nusseibeh condemned the shutdown of phone and internet services at the weekend as part of the Israeli offensive, saying it meant that “wounded civilians were searching for help in the dark”.

“As we have heard today, there have been over 76 attacks on health care including 20 hospitals and clinics damaged or destroyed,” she said.

“More than 650,00 people are sheltering in UNRWA facilities. Let me be absolutely clear on this point: these sites are protected by international humanitarian law.

“Announcements that they are targets or warnings for them to evacuate do not, I repeat, do not alter their protected status.”

Ms Nusseibeh called for “the rescission of dangerous unrealistic evacuation orders”.

“An evacuation order in these conditions is cruel. It is reckless,” she said.

“And so is our delay as a Security Council. All of Gaza's civilian population are at risk by the escalating hostilities as are the Israeli and international hostages taken by Hamas, wrongly taken by Hamas.

“Israeli settlers are escalating their attacks against Palestinian civilians and forcing their displacement. These attacks must be prevented by the state of Israel.”

On Monday, In the occupied West Bank, Israel carried out air strikes and fought with militants in the Jenin refugee camp. Hamas said four of its fighters were killed.

As of Sunday, Israeli forces and settlers have killed 123 Palestinians in the West Bank.

Half of those killed were during search-and-arrest operations by Israel, the UN said.

As the war threatens to spill over into neighbouring countries, Ms Nusseibeh said the consequences of the war could be “devastating” for the wider region.

“The drums of war are beating,” she said, urging Security Council members to take the warnings seriously.

“We do not serve Israel’s security by enabling it [the war] to go on. We cannot reverse the heinous 7 October attacks by condoning this war in which civilians are paying the price.

“Ignoring what could happen day after day will have devastating consequences – not only for Israelis and Palestinians but for the prospects of peace and stability in our region.”