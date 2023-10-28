'We can only pray they survive': Humza Yousaf loses contact with family in Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf says he has lost contact with his family in Gaza after communication lines were knocked out in an escalating Israeli offensive.

“We can only pray they survive the night,” Mr Yousaf, who is among the most prominent British politicians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, said on Friday.

Read more Embattled but 'human' Humza Yousaf becomes leading voice for Gaza in the UK

“Gaza is under intense bombing. Telecommunications have been cut. We can't get through to our family who have been trapped in this war zone for almost three weeks,” he added.

“How many more children have to die before the world says enough?”

Mr Yousaf's parents-in-law, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, have been unable to leave Gaza after travelling there from their home in Dundee, Scotland, before Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.

In videos from Gaza, Mrs El-Nakla has made tearful appeals for “the world to help Palestinians” as the strip runs short of food, water and electricity.

Gaza is under intense bombing.



Telecommunications have been cut.



We can't get through to our family who have been trapped in this war zone for almost 3 weeks.



We can only pray they survive the night.



How many more children have to die before the world says enough? — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 27, 2023

The devolved Scottish government has no power over UK foreign policy but Mr Yousaf has used his position to lobby intensively for a ceasefire.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other party leaders in Britain, he urged them to call for a cessation of hostilities to stop a “staggering humanitarian disaster” in Gaza.

“We should stand together and united in unequivocally calling on all parties to commit to an immediate ceasefire to allow a humanitarian corridor to be opened, so that lifesaving supplies can get into Gaza and innocent civilians who want to leave be given safe passage out,” he wrote.

“The situation in Gaza is at the point of being cataclysmic. All of us must do everything we can to prevent that. There must be no more dithering, or delay, together we must call for an immediate ceasefire.”

Humza Yousaf's parents-in-law, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, were trapped in Gaza when Hamas attacked Israel. PA

Israel said it had hit 150 underground targets in Gaza overnight as it intensifies its military campaign, rejecting calls at the UN General Assembly for a humanitarian truce.

Britain abstained on the UN truce resolution, saying it could not support a wording that did not explicitly condemn Hamas. A Canadian amendment mentioning the militant group by name failed to reach the required majority.

Mr Sunak's government has been briefing that it is open to “humanitarian pauses” but believes a full ceasefire would “only benefit Hamas”.

The Labour opposition is facing divisions over the war, with leader Keir Starmer under growing pressure to call for a ceasefire from influential party figures including London Mayor Sadiq Khan.