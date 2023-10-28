Protesters banned from Israeli embassy at pro-Palestinian rally in London

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Activists for Gaza have been banned from rallying outside Israel’s embassy in London as they call for the biggest pro-Palestinian march in UK history on Saturday.

Authorities are expecting about 100,000 people to join a Palestinian Solidarity Campaign protest in central London after Israel intensified attacks on Gaza overnight.

Trade unionists and left-wing MPs including former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn are expected to join the march to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“I marched against the Iraq War and I’ll march again tomorrow,” said Maryam Eslamdoust, the head of transport workers’ union TSSA. “Every child should be free to grow up without the fear of bombs and soldiers.”

Protest organisers, who say a similar event last week was the biggest ever pro-Palestine rally in Britain, are urging activists to “make this one even bigger”.

The Metropolitan Police has used public order powers to ban protesters from gathering in streets near the Israeli embassy.

Met commander Kyle Gordon said officers would “police up to the line of the law”, amid a debate over whether some pro-Palestinian slogans might amount to acts of incitement.

“Our most experienced and knowledgeable officers are working on the policing of these events, making sure we are utilising all legislation to its fullest extent,” Mr Gordon said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, one of the most prominent UK politicians to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, said the police force would do “everything in its power to tackle hate” at the rally.

Downing Street said police had powers to crack down on “racism, intimidation and harassment” as it played down calls for tougher laws.

“We do believe at the moment police do have the powers to arrest those who incite violence or racial hatred,” a spokeswoman said this week.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, centre, said London's police force would do 'everything in its power' to tackle hate. PA

The question of a ceasefire is causing divisions in UK politics, with Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf leading calls for Britain to back a truce.

Mr Yousaf, who revealed he had lost contact with his family in Gaza and could “only pray they survive the night”, has written to party leaders urging them to call for a ceasefire.

Children laid teddy bears outside the Foreign Office in London on Friday in a protest to highlight the suffering of youngsters in Gaza.

In a separate action, 220 empty seats were set at a “Shabbat table” in north London in tribute to hostages being held captive by Hamas after its attack on Israel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government abstained on a UN vote on a humanitarian truce in New York, saying it could not support a resolution that failed to condemn Hamas by name.

The Labour front bench has likewise declined to support a ceasefire, arguing the UK would have acted to defend itself if it had been attacked like Israel.

But prominent Labour figures including Mr Khan and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham have piled pressure on party leader Keir Starmer by coming out in favour of a ceasefire.

Mr Starmer, who has sought to repair Labour’s image among British Jews after Mr Corbyn’s tenure was dogged by allegations of anti-Semitism, has joined the government in backing temporary “humanitarian pauses”.