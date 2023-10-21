LATEST UPDATES
Trucks carrying aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israel-Gaza war live: Aid trucks enter Gaza after opening of Rafah border crossing

The aid convoy includes 20 lorries carrying medical supplies and a limited amount of food supplies

  • Aid trucks enter Gaza after opening of Rafah border crossing
  • Two US hostages released by Hamas on humanitarian grounds
  • Lebanon national carrier halves flights amid fears of Israel war
  • Israel calls on citizens to immediately leave Egypt and Jordan
  • Saudi Crown Prince tells Asean summit civilians 'paying the price' of war
  • Officials say Palestinian death toll in Gaza and West Bank has risen to 4,218
The latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Israel's Iron Dome air defence system fires a missile above Ashkelon to intercept a rocket fired from Gaza. AP

Israel Palestinians Daily Photo Gallery

Updated: October 21, 2023, 7:55 AM