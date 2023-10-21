Israel-Gaza war live: Aid trucks enter Gaza after opening of Rafah border crossing

<p><a href="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/R2CJHT2ZMNDKPJF77XQBTWGBBU.JPG" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/R2CJHT2ZMNDKPJF77XQBTWGBBU.JPG"> </a></p><p>Lorries loaded with humanitarian aid for Gaza began crossing the Rafah border point with Egypt for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began, footage aired by Egyptian TV channel Extra News showed Saturday.</p><p>Earlier on Saturday, a statement from Hamas's media office said the relief aid convoy includes 20 lorries that carry medicine, medical supplies, and a limited amount of food supplies (canned goods).</p><p><a href="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/Y46J7FWQLJFRLL3DU4DB6FIKY4.JPG" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/Y46J7FWQLJFRLL3DU4DB6FIKY4.JPG"> </a></p> <div class="fb-video" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/extranewstv/videos/697321865658143/"><blockquote cite="https://www.facebook.com/extranewstv/videos/697321865658143/" class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/extranewstv/videos/697321865658143/">لقطات حية لعبور المساعدات من معبر رفع إلى قطاع غـ ـزة</a><p>لقطات حية لعبور المساعدات من معبر رفع إلى قطاع غـ ـزة\n\n#eXtranews\n#تضامنا_مع_فلسطين</p>Posted by <a href="https://www.facebook.com/extranewstv">Extra News</a> on Saturday, October 21, 2023</blockquote></div>