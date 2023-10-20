Israel-Gaza war live: Israel hits more than 100 Hamas targets with aid yet to reach Gaza

<p>Israel has said it attacked more than 100 Hamas targets overnight, as strikes continue on Gaza.</p><p>"During the night, fighter jets attacked over a hundred operational targets of the terrorist organisations in the Gaza Strip, destroying tunnel shafts, munitions warehouses and dozens of operational headquarters," the Israeli army said on X, formerly Twitter.</p><p>The military said it and Shin Bet intelligence service "eliminated a terrorist who was in the naval force of the terrorist organisation Hamas, the terrorist took part in the murderous terrorist operations in the Gaza Strip”.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="iw" dir="rtl">מטוסי קרב תקפו במהלך הלילה מעל מאה מטרות מבצעיות של ארגוני הטרור ברצועת עזה, והשמידו פירי מנהרות, מחסני אמצעי לחימה ועשרות מפקדות מבצעיות. <br><br>במהלך התקיפות חוסל על ידי צה&quot;ל ושב&quot;כ מחבל שהיה בכוח הימי של ארגון הטרור חמאס, המחבל לקח חלק בפעולות הטרור הרצחניות בעוטף עזה &gt;&gt; <a href="https://t.co/b1qvniVmLK">pic.twitter.com/b1qvniVmLK</a></p>&mdash; צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) <a href="https://twitter.com/idfonline/status/1715239347841024379?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 20, 2023</a></blockquote>\n