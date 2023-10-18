LATEST UPDATES
U. S. President Joe Biden is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein

Israel-Gaza war live: Biden in Israel amid global outrage over Gaza hospital attack

Protests erupted around the world after more than 500 Palestinians died in an Israeli strike

LATEST UPDATES
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • US President Joe Biden in Israel but Amman visit and summit cancelled
  • Protests erupt around the world with regional leaders condemning hospital attack
  • More than 30 Palestinians reportedly killed in morning Israeli attacks
  • Israeli army holds press briefing denying responsibility for hospital attack
  • Spain to give extra €4 million euros in humanitarian aid to Palestine
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to more than 3,000 and 12,500 injured
LIVE UPDATES
IN PICTURES
COMMENT
VIDEOS
GAZA MAP
FULL COVERAGE

Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills at least 500

People gather in Baghdad's Tahrir Square to protest against Israel after it bombed Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, killing more than 500. Aymen Al-Ameri / The National

Iraq protest

People gather in Baghdad's Tahrir Square to protest against Israel after it bombed Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, killing more than 500. Aymen Al-Ameri / The National

The scene of destruction at Al Ahli hospital after an air strike in Gaza City. EPA

MIDEAST ISRAEL PALESTINIANS GAZA CONFLICT

The scene of destruction at Al Ahli hospital after an air strike in Gaza City. EPA

Protests erupt after Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds

People gather in Baghdad's Tahrir Square to protest against Israel after it bombed Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, killing more than 500. Aymen Al-Ameri / The National

Iraq protest

People gather in Baghdad's Tahrir Square to protest against Israel after it bombed Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, killing more than 500. Aymen Al-Ameri / The National

Tens of thousands rally around the world in support of Israel and Palestinians

Palestine supporters protest at Hyde Park in Sydney. Getty Images

Australia Reacts To War Between Israel And Palestine's Hamas

Palestine supporters protest at Hyde Park in Sydney. Getty Images

Blinken's visit to the Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to members of the media before leaving Cairo, en route to Jordan. AP

Israel Palestinians US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to members of the media before leaving Cairo, en route to Jordan. AP

Israel-Gaza war: Latest pictures

A medic carries a Palestinian child injured during Israeli air strikes into a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

A medic carries a Palestinian child injured during Israeli air strikes into a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

At UN headquarters in New York City, Rachel Zeitchik, right, and Jay Zeitchik attend an event for families of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas. AFP

UN-US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT

At UN headquarters in New York City, Rachel Zeitchik, right, and Jay Zeitchik attend an event for families of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas. AFP

Satellite images show Israeli bombardment on Gaza

Demonstrations in Europe

Protestors hold Palestinian flags and red flares during a demonstration at Place de la Republique in Paris. Reuters

Demonstration in support of Palestinians, in Paris

Protestors hold Palestinian flags and red flares during a demonstration at Place de la Republique in Paris. Reuters

undefined
Updated: October 18, 2023, 8:54 AM