Egyptian Red Crescent thanks Mohamed Salah for 'significant' Gaza donation

Liverpool's Egyptian football star, Mohamed Salah, has made a “significant” donation to aid the people of Gaza, which has earned him gratitude from the Egyptian Red Crescent.

The exact amount of the donation has not been disclosed.

Salah had been the subject of criticism for not publicly commenting on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Dr Rami Al-Nazir, the Executive Director of the Egyptian Red Crescent, confirmed Salah's donation, emphasising that it is intended to assist those affected by the recent Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

He said: “The decision to not disclose the donation amount was in accordance with Salah's wishes”.

The contribution was facilitated through a close intermediary to the player.

The Facebook post by the Egyptian Red Crescent thanked him "from the heart" for supporting the people of Gaza.

شكرآ من القلب Mohamed Salah علي دعمك أهالينا بقطاع غزة #قلوبنا_مع_غزة #من_مصر_هنا_فلسطين #مائة_عام_في_خدمة_الانسانية

Gaza is experiencing continuous air strikes in various areas, while Egypt is working to alleviate the impact of the attacks and provide humanitarian aid.

Mohamed Salah is currently with the Egyptian national team in the UAE for a friendly match against Algeria, following his participation in Egypt's friendly victory over Zambia.