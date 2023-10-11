LATEST UPDATES
TOPSHOT - This picture taken on October 11, 2023 shows an aerial view of buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City. Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air and sea assault by the Gaza-based Islamists. The death toll from the shock cross-border assault by Hamas militants rose to 1,200, making it the deadliest attack in the country's 75-year history, while Gaza officials reported more than 900 people killed as Israel pounded the territory with air strikes. (Photo by Yahya HASSOUNA / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Gaza's only power station shuts down as fuel runs out

Egypt talking to Israel over safe corridors to deliver aid to Gaza as Israeli troops mass on border

  • Gaza's only power station runs out of fuel
  • Egypt talking to Israel over safe corridors to deliver aid to Gaza
  • More than 1,000 people dead and 5,000 wounded in Gaza
  • More than 260,000 people displaced in Gaza, says UN
  • Netanyahu and Gantz conclude meeting on unity government
  • Israel shells south Lebanon after rocket attacks over border
Israel-Gaza war: latest pictures

An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer near the border with Gaza in southern Israel. AFP

Pro-Palestine and Pro-Israel supporters protest in New York

A pro-Israel supporter argues with people marching in support of Palestine in New York City. Getty Images

Rallies in support of Palestine

Demonstrators in Istanbul during a rally in solidarity with Palestinians. Reuters

How tensions escalated between Israel and Gaza

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Palestine

Saturday's surprise attack on Israel by Hamas has dramatically escalated tensions in the region and resulted in hundreds of deaths.

Considered the worst violence between Israel and Gaza in decades, the situation continues to unfold and is beginning to have knock-on effects around the world.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to Arab affairs editor Ismaeel Naar to hear what caused the situation to escalate at the weekend and whether there is an end in sight to the bloodshed.

Updated: October 11, 2023, 12:27 PM