Israel-Gaza war latest: WHO calls for humanitarian corridor into the Gaza Strip

Ismaeel Naar reports:
The outbreak of violence between Hamas and Israel is the latest in a long history of conflict.
Here is a timeline of the major flare-ups, beginning with Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005.
August 2005:
Israeli forces unilaterally withdraw from Gaza 38 years after capturing it from Egypt in a Middle East war, abandoning settlements and leaving the enclave under the control of the Palestinian Authority.
January 25, 2006:
Hamas wins a majority of seats in a Palestinian legislative election. Israel and the US cut off aid to Palestinians because Hamas refuses to renounce violence and recognise Israel.
June 25, 2006:
Hamas militants capture Israeli army conscript Gilad Shalit in a cross-border raid from Gaza, prompting Israeli air strikes and incursions. Shalit is freed more than five years later in a prisoner exchange.
June 14, 2007:
Hamas takes over Gaza in a brief civil war, ousting Fatah forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is based in the West Bank.
December 27, 2008:
Israel launches a 22-day military offensive in Gaza after Palestinians fire rockets at the southern Israeli town of Sderot. About 1,400 Palestinians and 13 Israelis are reported killed before a ceasefire is agreed.
November 14, 2012:
Israel kills Hamas’s military chief of staff, Ahmad Jabari, and eight days of Palestinian militant rocket fire and Israeli air strikes follow.
July-August 2014:
The kidnap and killing of three Israeli teenagers by Hamas leads to a seven-week war in which more than 2,100 Palestinians are reported killed in Gaza and 73 Israelis are reported killed, 67 of them military.
March 2018:
Palestinian protests begin at Gaza’s fenced border with Israel and Israeli troops open fire to keep them back. More than 170 Palestinians are reported killed in several months of protests, which also prompt fighting between Hamas and Israeli forces.
May 2021:
After weeks of tension during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, hundreds of Palestinians are injured in clashes with Israeli security forces at Al Aqsa compound in Jerusalem, Islam’s third holiest site.
After demanding Israel withdraw security forces from Al Aqsa, Hamas unleashes a barrage of rockets from Gaza into Israel. Israel hits back with air strikes on Gaza. Fighting goes on for 11 days, killing at least 250 people in Gaza and 13 in Israel.
August 5, 2022:
Israel kills at least 10 people including a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander, hitting what it calls a series of military targets in Gaza. The PIJ fires dozens of rockets into Israel in response.
Hamas stays out of the fighting.
August 6, 2022:
Israeli air strikes continue to pound Gaza, while the PIJ fires hundreds more rockets. The death toll in Gaza climbs to 24, including six children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
August 7, 2022:
Rockets fired from Gaza reach as far as 5km west of Jerusalem, causing no casualties but signalling greater weapons range. The death toll in Gaza reaches 30. There are tensions over Jewish visitors at Al Aqsa mosque compound.
January 2023:
Israel carries out air strikes after Gaza militants fire rockets as tensions soar, following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank that killed 10 Palestinians in Jenin.
A 61-year-old woman is among those killed in what was the deadliest single raid in the territory for more than two decades.
February 2, 2023:
Israeli forces carry out air strikes in Gaza hours after a rocket is fired from the blockaded Palestinian territory.
The rocket, which reportedly triggered sirens in Sderot, Ivim and Nir Am, is intercepted by Israeli air defences, the military said.
In response, Israeli fighter jets hit “a production site for raw chemical material production, preservation and storage along with a weapon manufacturing site” belonging to Hamas.
May 2023:
A ceasefire between Israel and Gaza militants take effect on May 13 after five days of intense cross-border exchanges. The conflict claims the lives of at least 33 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and two Israelis.
September 26, 2023:
The Israeli army hits a Hamas military post, in the latest in a series of drone strikes on Gaza, after its troops are fired on during a violent protest.
Palestinians hold daily demonstrations at the border after Israel closes the Erez crossing from Gaza.
Tensions rise between Gaza militants and Israel during the Jewish holiday period of Yom Kippur, as a spate of border protests and Israeli strikes ended a period of relative calm in the strip.
Nagham Mohanna, Thomas Helm, and Nada AlTaher report:
The Hamas attack on Israel took residents of the Gaza Strip by surprise, says Nagham Mohanna, a contributor to The National from the Palestinian enclave.
Her family was on Monday forced to flee their home in the north of Gaza, close to the Israeli border, as Israel continued to launch retaliatory air strikes.
She is currently seeking shelter and described the scene from the moment the latest war between Gaza and Israel began.
“People in Gaza woke up on Saturday morning to the sound of shelling that confused everybody, before we found out what exactly was going on,” she said.
A few hours later, the leader of Hamas’s military wing, Mohammed Deif, announced the group had launched an assault on Israel.
He said the attack was in response to a 16-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, Israeli raids on Palestinian cities in the occupied West Bank, violence at Al Aqsa Mosque and attacks on Palestinians by settlers, as well as the expansion of settlements.
“That’s when we figured out what was happening. Many people were surprised it was Hamas that launched this widespread attack and not vice versa,” Mohanna said.
“Some people were thrilled in the beginning, knowing full well that the Israeli response will be brutal and huge.
“People began rushing to stores and bakeries, stocking up on supplies in preparation for what was to come. The queues were huge. People got what they could until the shelves were empty.”
Mohanna lives in a relatively comfortable area in Gaza known as Al Remal.
Her family left their home there to seek refuge elsewhere, after reports on social media that Israel had told residents to evacuate the area before it attacked.
“Now the streets are relatively empty, except for people who are heading outside in search for what little supplies remain” she told The National by phone.
“With the announcement of a total blockade from the Israeli side as well, we’re expecting fuel and electricity to run out completely.
“Now people are relying on simple generators, but we know that it’s a matter of time before even those stop working.”
The phone connection was unstable. Attempts to contact Mohanna through messaging app WhatsApp were unreliable after Israel cut off broadband internet services.
The death toll from the attacks on Gaza increased to 687 by Monday night, including 140 children and 105 women, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. At least 3,726 people have been injured.
“Hospitals are unable to cope with the number of deaths and injuries,” Mohanna said.
“They have refused to speak to the media or even let us in.
“Yes, the people of Gaza are used to bombardment, war and shelling. But now, the sound of explosions is non-stop, whether it is rockets leaving the Strip or entering it.
“It is all very unfamiliar. This is unlike anything we’ve seen before.”