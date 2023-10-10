EU and GCC call for 'sustained aid' to Palestinians after prospect of suspension

The European Union and the Gulf Co-operation Council on Tuesday called for “sustained aid” to Palestinian territories to be continued in the wake of the violence in Gaza.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made the plea on behalf of the two bodies amid confusion after a European commissioner announced aid to the Palestinians from the bloc was being suspended.

In a joint statement read by Mr Borrell, he said both bodies “stressed the importance of sustained financial support” for the UN relief agency for Palestinians and to “continue humanitarian and development support for the Palestinians in the occupied territories”.

Ireland led the way in voicing alarm over Oliver Varhelyi’s Monday night announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, and was joined by other EU states including Spain, Portugal, France and Luxembourg.

The announcement by the Hungarian that the EU was suspending all payments in its €691 million ($730 million) development aid programme was described as a “unilateral move” by the Irish.

Europe is one of the main sources of aid to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories where the UN estimates around 2.1 million people need humanitarian assistance, among them 1 million children.

It also sowed confusion in the bloc as its leaders scrambled to clarify its position and reverse the decision amid concern expressed by the UN.

EU and GCC foreign ministers gathered at a scheduled meeting in Muscat, Oman, while some attended by video.

Mr Borrell's said the two bodies are calling "for restraint and the release of hostages, allowing access to food, water and medicines according to international humanitarian law".

"The European Union and the Gulf Co-operation Council ministers are resolved to deplore violence and urge restraint and calm on all sides and agree to continue consultations and to remain engaged," he said.

Ireland’s Foreign Ministry said it welcomed the confirmation that aid to Palestinians will continue for as long as needed, and the clarification from the European Commission that development co-operation funding will not be suspended.

“Our understanding is that there is no legal basis for a unilateral decision of this kind by an individual commissioner and we do not support a suspension of aid,” said a representative.

Josep Borrell addresses a joint Gulf Co-operation Council-European Union meeting in Muscat, where he called for 'sustained aid' for Palestinians. AFP

“The review of funding should take place rapidly and in co-ordination with member states.”

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Michael Martin earlier said he “unreservedly” condemned the attack by Hamas on Israel.

“I am horrified by the scenes that we have witnessed over the past few days.

“The deliberate and systematic targeting of civilians can never be justified. The taking of hostages, including young children and the elderly, is unconscionable. They must be released immediately.

"We now have a moral and political obligation to chart a way towards a future in which these events cannot be repeated. This requires us to put protection of civilians at the heart of our objectives and to strive towards an international effort that can deliver a just and sustainable peace."

Mr Varhelyi, the enlargement commissioner, was nominated for his post by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a staunch ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After the announcement, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres contacted European Council President Charles Michel to express concern about any suspension of aid, an EU official revealed.

Mr Michel made clear that such a decision cannot be made without the backing of member states, the official added, noting that EU aid is aimed at supporting Palestinians who reject Hamas.

Hours later, the European Commission formally announced the aid review and reversed the decision, while Mr Borrell said the review “will not suspend the due payments”.

The burnt-out shell of car that was attacked by Hamas during its assault on Israel. Getty Images

The Commission declined to explain the reversal, but it clarified that humanitarian aid, which is separate to funds for development, would continue.

It said it was carrying out a review to "ensure that no EU funding indirectly enables any terrorist organisation to carry out attacks against Israel".

The 27-member EU appeared to be divided over aid, though all members condemned the attack by Hamas.

Germany and Austria said earlier on Monday they were suspending their bilateral development aid to Palestinians, while others such as Italy said suspending aid was not up for discussion.

It comes as French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday denounced "unacceptable blackmail" after Hamas threatened to execute some of the 150 hostages it abducted at the weekend.

He added that he considered it "likely" Hamas had received outside help in its attack against Israel.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country was “working intensively with Israel” regarding its citizens “who are kidnapped and missing”.

Federal prosecutors have announced an inquiry into Hamas on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of German citizens following the militant group's weekend assault on Israel.

The investigation is over suspicions "of belonging to a foreign terrorist group, hostage-taking and murder", said a representative.

Several Germans who are also Israeli citizens were among those thought to have been kidnapped by Hamas, though the number is unclear.