Shortages, strikes and queues as crisis in Lebanon intensifies

Pharmacies on Friday shut up shop for two days over lack of medicines

A man speaks to a pharmacist through closed shutters in Beirut as pharmacies in Lebanon began a two-day strike on June 11, 2021 to protest against medicine shortages. AP Photo
A man speaks to a pharmacist through closed shutters in Beirut as pharmacies in Lebanon began a two-day strike on June 11, 2021 to protest against medicine shortages. AP Photo

Lebanon's pharmacists shut their shops for two days and protested alongside doctors in Beirut on Friday over shortages of medicines and medical equipment caused by the country's economic crisis.

Wearing their white coats, dozens of doctors and pharmacists demonstrated outside the Public Health Ministry.

They stormed the ministry in an attempt to meet Health Minister Hamaad Hasan but he refused to meet them, a doctor who took part in the protest told The National.

Ghassan Al Amine, who heads the Pharmacists Syndicate, told The National that in 50 years of practice, this was the first time he has had to go on strike.

“We lack basic, everyday drugs to treat chronic ailments such as diabetes, cholesterol, and heart disease. This is a disaster,” he said.

The private hospitals’ syndicate said on Thursday that dialysis treatments might be suspended next week because of a lack of medical supplies.

Lebanon's shortages, and the protests they have sparked, are the latest sign of a crumbling state in a what was once a medical centre for the Middle East.

Vehicles queue for fuel at a petrol station in Beirut on June 11, 2021, amidst severe fuel shortages in Lebanon. AFP
Vehicles queue for fuel at a petrol station in Beirut on June 11, 2021, amidst severe fuel shortages in Lebanon. AFP

After a year and a half of severe economic crisis, Lebanese face shortages of basic necessities ranging from medicines to infant formula and fuel, most of which are imports that must be paid for in dollars.

The financial collapse, caused in large part by decades of economic mismanagement and corruption, leaves the central bank with dwindling foreign currency reserves. The value of the Lebanese pound has plummeted from the official peg of 1,507 to the US dollar at the start of the crisis to 15,000 on Friday.

Faced with shortages, rising prices, unemployment and poverty, and increased power failures, Lebanese have taken to setting up roadblocks to express their anger.

Read More

Imad Kreidieh, Chairman of Ogero.Lebanon’s power cuts will bring down internet, says Ogero head

Plan to let Lebanese dollar depositors raise funds risks fuelling further inflation, IMF says

France works on financial path for Lebanese public services

Activists and NGOs accuse Lebanese politicians of prolonging the crisis and making it worse by failing to implement the reforms necessary to access debt relief and loans from the international community.

The formation of a new government has been stalled by bickering over ministry allocations ever since the government led by Hassan Diab resigned after the devastating blast at Beirut port on August 4 last year.

Long queues at petrol stations are a common sight and the Lebanese have grown accustomed to visiting several pharmacies before they can find the medicines they need.

After waiting for an hour at a petrol station in Beirut, Mangala El Hindi, 50, told The National the country was facing its darkest days.

“I have just undergone surgery and yet I am forced to queue for petrol in this heat,” she said, opening her car door as she gasped for air.

“The situation is so bad, we are not living, we’re merely surviving.”

Updated: June 11, 2021 06:53 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The Founding President Sheikh Zayed, sits in the desert with an unidentified translator at right. This was taken during one of JB Kelly's trips to Abu Dhabi around 1964. Note the classic car at top right. Courtesy JB Kelly Collection / NYUAD Library

Rare photos of Sheikh Zayed in archive acquired by Abu Dhabi university

Heritage
Proof of coronavirus vaccination or a recent PCR test is now required to enter some places in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National

Al Hosn: how to download and register the UAE's Covid-19 vaccine app

UAE Government
Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' caricatures of G7 leaders during a protest at a beach near Falmouth, on the sidelines of the summit, in Cornwall, Britain. Reuters

G7 summit: climate and Covid recovery top leaders' list of demands

Europe
A UK study has found that rigourous exercise can increase the risk of developing MND for those who have a family history of the illness. Getty Images

Rigorous exercise increases risk of motor neurone disease

Europe
Kepler-10b is another lava world, which orbits too closely to its star. Daytime temperature on this planet is more than 1,371 degrees Celsius – hotter than the lava on Earth

Exoplanets: 10 terrifying worlds in our galaxy

Science
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one