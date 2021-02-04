Hezbollah must explain killing of Lokman Slim, say Lebanese politicians

Hezbollah must provide answers over the killing of political commentator and publisher Lokman Slim, Lebanese politicians said on Thursday as the president demanded an investigation.

Slim, 59, was found shot dead in his rental car in south Lebanon on Thursday, a day after his family said he went missing

The Kataeb party, a leading member of the opposition, said Slim’s killing was an attempt to silence critical figures and to block the rise of a sovereign, free and independent state.

The party’s leader and former MP Sami Gemayel told The National that Mr Slim "paid the price on behalf" of opposition activists and groups demanding a strong independent Lebanon.

Mr Gemayel, however, stopped short of directly accusing the Iran-backed party of involvement in the murder but added that ”pointing fingers at Hezbollah is understandable and normal given the circumstances.”

Former MP Fares Souaid, a prominent member of the alliance that led the campaign demanding an end to Syria's decades-long occupation of Lebanon after the assassination of Rafik Hariri in 2005, said Hezbollah was the primary suspect behind Slim's killing.

“The assassination took place in an area dominated by Hezbollah, so either Hezbollah tells us how the murder happened or let them bear direct responsibility,” Mr Souaid said just hours after news of the killing broke.

He told The National that Slim's killing appeared primarily aimed at intimidating opposition forces in the Shiite community. His killing should be a wake-up call for opposition groups to unite, Mr Souaid said.

For its part, Hezbollah condemned the murder in a statement released on Thursday evening, and called on judicial and security agencies to "work quickly to detect and punish the perpetrators".

President Michel Aoun ordered the state prosecutor to investigate the case while caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab said those responsible should be held accountable.

Slim was a vocal critic of Hezbollah and the target of several campaigns by the group’s supporters who have long accused him of serving a foreign agenda, a reference to the US, which classifies the Shiite party as a terrorist organisation.

His killing sparked fears of a renewed wave of assassinations of anti-Hezbollah activists and politicians, similar to the series of murders that followed the assassination of Hariri in 2005.

Fifteen years later, an international tribunal convicted a Hezbollah member of taking part in the murder. Hezbollah, which denies any role in the assassination, refuses to hand over the convicted member.

Former prime minister Fouad Siniora, a member of prime minister-designate Saad Hariri’s Future Movement, said the murder evoked memories of past events and also said it was aimed at intimidating opposition figures.

Mr Siniora urged a quick and transparent investigation into Slim’s murder.

The failure to conduct such an inquiry, he said, will give credibility to accusations directed at those “who control the south and its villages with weapons”.

Former MP Paula Yacoubian, however, said she fears the investigation into Slim’s killing would face a similar fate as that into the Beirut port blast.

“Killing is their habit. Unfortunately, there is no hope in the investigation, which will follow [a similar path] to the port probe …” Ms Yaacoubian wrote on Twitter.

Slim's murder prompted concerns among diplomats.

“Huge sadness and concern over the news of the murder of Lokman Slim. My condolences and thoughts go out to his wife, family and loved ones,” wrote Anne Grillo, France’s ambassador to Lebanon.

US ambassador Dorothy Shea said threats and intimidation of the kind Slim endured before his death was "unacceptable".

"This assassination was not just a brutal assault on an individual, but a cowardly attack on the principles of democracy, freedom of expression, and civic participation," she said in a statement from the US Embassy in Beirut. "It is also an attack on Lebanon itself."

She called for an "expeditious" investigation into Slim and others' killings.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Thursday also condemned the murder and urged Lebanese authorities to carry out a "thorough, transparent investigation" leading to an "efficient judicial process".

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

The Vines - In Miracle Land

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Awar Qalb Director: Jamal Salem Starring: Abdulla Zaid, Joma Ali, Neven Madi and Khadija Sleiman Two stars

Results 2.15pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,950m Winner: Hello, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihi (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,800m Winner: Right Flank, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,000m Winner: Leading Spirit, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 3.45pm: Jebel Ali Mile Group 3 Dh575,000 1,600m Winner: Chiefdom, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,400m Winner: Ode To Autumn, Patrick Cosgrave, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh125,000 1,200m Winner: Last Surprise, James Doyle, Simon Crisford. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,200m Winner: Daltrey, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihi.

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Match info Wolves 0 Arsenal 2 (Saka 43', Lacazette 85') Man of the match: Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal)

CONCRETE COWBOY Directed by: Ricky Staub Starring: Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome 3.5/5 stars

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

Landfill in numbers • Landfill gas is composed of 50 per cent methane • Methane is 28 times more harmful than Co2 in terms of global warming • 11 million total tonnes of waste are being generated annually in Abu Dhabi • 18,000 tonnes per year of hazardous and medical waste is produced in Abu Dhabi emirate per year • 20,000 litres of cooking oil produced in Abu Dhabi’s cafeterias and restaurants every day is thrown away • 50 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s waste is from construction and demolition

How to play the stock market recovery in 2021? If you are looking to build your long-term wealth in 2021 and beyond, the stock market is still the best place to do it as equities powered on despite the pandemic. Investing in individual stocks is not for everyone and most private investors should stick to mutual funds and ETFs, but there are some thrilling opportunities for those who understand the risks. Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, says the 20 best-performing US and European stocks have delivered an average return year-to-date of 148 per cent, measured in local currency terms. Online marketplace Etsy was the best performer with a return of 330.6 per cent, followed by communications software company Sinch (315.4 per cent), online supermarket HelloFresh (232.8 per cent) and fuel cells specialist NEL (191.7 per cent). Mr Garnry says digital companies benefited from the lockdown, while green energy firms flew as efforts to combat climate change were ramped up, helped in part by the European Union’s green deal. Electric car company Tesla would be on the list if it had been part of the S&P 500 Index, but it only joined on December 21. “Tesla has become one of the most valuable companies in the world this year as demand for electric vehicles has grown dramatically,” Mr Garnry says. By contrast, the 20 worst-performing European stocks fell 54 per cent on average, with European banks hit by the economic fallout from the pandemic, while cruise liners and airline stocks suffered due to travel restrictions. As demand for energy fell, the oil and gas industry had a tough year, too. Mr Garnry says the biggest story this year was the “absolute crunch” in so-called value stocks, companies that trade at low valuations compared to their earnings and growth potential. He says they are “heavily tilted towards financials, miners, energy, utilities and industrials, which have all been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic”. “The last year saw these cheap stocks become cheaper and expensive stocks have become more expensive.” This has triggered excited talk about the “great value rotation” but Mr Garnry remains sceptical. “We need to see a breakout of interest rates combined with higher inflation before we join the crowd.” Always remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Last year’s winners often turn out to be this year’s losers, and vice-versa.

Calls Directed by: Fede Alvarez Starring: Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillian, Aaron Taylor-Johnson 4/5

