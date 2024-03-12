Hezbollah fires more than 100 rockets into Israel in response to air raids on Baalbek

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said on Tuesday it had fired more than 100 rockets at several Israeli military posts in response to Israeli air raids on the Bekaa region the previous night, which killed at least one civilian.

In a statement, Hezbollah said the barrage targeted an Israeli missile defence command headquarters in the Kila barracks, a missile and artillery base in Yoav and "artillery launchers in its vicinity".

The attack was conducted "in response to the Israeli attacks on our people, villages and cities – most recently in the vicinity of the city of Baalbek, [which resulted in] the martyrdom of a citizen," the powerful Lebanese party and militia said.

Shortly after Hezbollah announced its rocket barrage, Israel bombed a main road leading into the town of Baalbek, a Hezbollah official confirmed following reports of the raid. No casualties were immediately apparent.

A screen grab taken from video shows the aftermath of an Israeli strike in Baalbek, Lebanon, on Monday night. AFP

At least one person was killed and several injured on Monday evening after several Israeli raids on the north-eastern Lebanese province of Baalbek-Hermel, in the second raid on the area since the start of the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Baalbek-Hermel governor Bashir Khodr identified the person killed as Mustafa Gharib, a football player and photographer from the town of Duris.

The attack on the province, deep inside Lebanon and far from the Israeli border, is “an insistence on the part of the enemy to expand its aggression against Lebanon”, MP Melhem Hujeiri, who is from Baalbek-Hermel, said in a statement.

The Israeli army said it had targeted sites belonging to “Hezbollah aerial forces” in retaliation to the Lebanese group’s attacks on the Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

Baalbek is considered a seat of power for Hezbollah.

The raids prompted Hezbollah to double down on its attacks on the Israel-occupied Golan, launching a barrage of 60 rockets in response.

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah had launched a cross-border drone attack on an Israeli air defence outpost in the Golan Heights, an attack the group said was carried out with “accuracy”.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have engaged in a mid-intensity cross-border conflict since October 8, when the Lebanese group declared support for its ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Fighting between Israel and armed groups led by Hezbollah has been largely contained to the Israel-Lebanon border area, although Israel has increased strikes deeper into Lebanon in recent weeks in an attempt to warn off the Iran-backed group.

Tens of thousands of residents on both sides of the Lebanon-Israel border have been displaced by the fighting.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has said his group is seeking to deter Israel from its assault on Gaza and will not agree to a ceasefire until one is achieved in Gaza.

Israel, meanwhile, has escalated its threats of war in Lebanon should diplomacy fail.