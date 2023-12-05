Israeli shelling kills Lebanese soldier and wounds three others in south Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

A Lebanese soldier was killed on Tuesday, and three others were wounded when Israeli shelling targeted their outpost in an apparent escalation of conflict along the Lebanon-Israel border.

This is the first time a Lebanese soldier has been killed since the violence began in south Lebanon, following Hamas' unprecedented attack and Israel's subsequent assault on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah and allied armed groups, including Hamas fighters based in Lebanon, have exchanged fire with Israel since October 8, seeking to divert its military capabilities away from the Gaza Strip.

The Lebanese Army, however, is not part of the fighting.

READ MORE Three dead in Lebanon as clashes resume between Hezbollah and Israel

According to a Lebanese Army statement, a military centre in the town of Odaisseh was “bombed by the Israeli enemy, which led to the martyrdom of a soldier and the injury of three others, who were transferred to a hospital for treatment”.

A medical staff member from Tebnin Hospital, where the three soldiers were transferred, told The National that they were being treated at the hospital.

This incident comes amid renewed violence at the Lebanon-Israel frontier, after a week-long temporary truce between Hamas and Israel ended on Friday. The temporary pause in fighting had been generally followed on the Lebanese front.

Hezbollah claimed at least eight attacks on Tuesday against Israel “in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza”. The group said all targets were direct hits and had inflicted casualties.

Meanwhile, there were reports of Israeli bombings near several border towns in south Lebanon including Yarine, Dhayra, Al Naqoura, Kfar Hamam, Hebbariyeh, and Ayta Chaab.

In Dhayra, residents told The National that Israel used white phosphorus shells to bomb the outskirts of the village.

The clashes have killed 109 people in Lebanon, at least 77 of them Hezbollah fighters and 14 civilians, including three journalists.

Israel said that six Israeli soldiers and three civilians have been killed.