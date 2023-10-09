Israeli military kills 'militants' who entered from Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Palestine

The Israeli military has said it killed “a number of militants” who crossed from southern Lebanon into Israel on Monday.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said four people entered and Israeli forces bombed the border area, with gunshots and explosions heard.

The Israel Defence Forces said it was continuing to scan the area, with the help of armed helicopters. It was not clear if the infiltrators were members of any particular group.

Hezbollah spokesman Mohammad Afif denied reports that the Lebanese armed group was involved in the clashes in southern Lebanon’s Dhayra region, which took place about 3.30pm.

“It was probably some over-enthusiastic Palestinians,” he said. “The Israelis are all over the place. They claimed we fired rockets this morning and we didn’t.”

Earlier in the afternoon, there were reports of rockets being launched from southern Lebanon towards Israel. However, a Lebanese Army source said it was not confirmed that any attack had happened.

Al Manar, the TV station owned by Hezbollah, claimed the rumours that rockets had been fired stemmed from confusion within Israeli forces.

Iran-backed Hezbollah is a highly influential Lebanese armed group and political party that is deeply opposed to Israel. One of Hezbollah's main power bases is in southern Lebanon.

On Sunday, the Israeli army retaliated with artillery fire into Lebanon after missiles were fired by Hezbollah across the border into what Lebanon says are the Israel-occupied Shebaa Farms.