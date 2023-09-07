Lebanon's Mikati says Syrian refugees could threaten 'balance'

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned on Thursday that the thousands of Syrian citizens fleeing to the crisis-hit country each month could threaten its independence.

The constant influx of refugees “could create harsh imbalances that could affect Lebanon’s demographic balance”, Mr Mikati said at a day-long caretaker cabinet meeting in Beirut on Thursday.

The Lebanese army said it prevented 1,200 Syrians from entering Lebanon in the past week.

During the morning session, ministers approved the replacement of Banque du Liban's Sayrafa exchange rate platform with a new system operated by the us financial group Bloomberg, a proposal initially introduced at the end of former BDL governor Riad Salameh's term in July.

The main item of the meeting, the 2024 draft budget, which was presented by the Ministry of Finance last week, is set to be discussed during the afternoon session.

The spending plan includes several key components, including a proposed VAT increase from 11 per cent to 12 per cent, a reduced deficit of $480 million and an incremental salary boost for public servants.

The increase in pay is viewed as insufficient by many in the public sector amid rampant inflation.

The draft also continues the process of aligning the Lebanese pound with the market rate. The local currency has witnessed a 98 per cent depreciation in value since the start of a severe economic crisis in late 2019, which followed decades of corruption and mismanagement.

Despite the collapse of the currency in 2019, the exchange rate remained fixed at 1,507.5 pounds to the dollar until February 2022, when authorities officially established a new rate of 15,000 to the dollar.

Certain taxes and duties are now being collected at rates closely tied to the market rate, hovering at around 90,000 Lebanese pounds for a dollar. In some cases, they are levied directly in foreign currency.

This transition began in 2022, and it is one of the main components of the 2024 draft budget aimed at replenishing public revenue that has been slashed due to currency devaluation.

It is also one of the reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund to unlock billions of dollars in loans.

Lack of vision

Experts said that while these modifications were needed, the overall proposal lacks a “comprehensive vision”, with investment spending nearly non-existent and no proposal on sustainable ways of financing the public debt, despite the country having defaulted in March 2020.

“This series of tax increases has been conducted without conducting any impact study and taking into consideration that some Lebanese are still being paid in Lebanese lira,” lawyer and taxpayers’ association (Aldic) president Karim Daher told The National.

Critical concerns regarding the inflated public sector, often described by observers as a vehicle for patronage, have not been tackled, he added.

“There are essential reforms required within the public sector that extend beyond salary adjustments,” he said.

Meanwhile, civil servants voiced their discontent at the changes.

“There is nothing new in terms of correcting, even partially, salaries, wages and compensations and not even an apology for not intending to return even a small part of our stolen rights,” the Public Administration Employees Union said.

Mr Daher stressed that the ratio of indirect and regressive taxes, compared to direct taxes, had increased to two thirds in the draft budget. Since 2017, the ratio has been in favour of direct taxes.

Regressive taxes tend to place a greater financial burden on lower-income individuals. They include VAT, for which the 2024 budget says will make a 34 per cent contribution to the total revenue and 43 per cent to the tax revenue.