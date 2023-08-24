Lebanon starts search for offshore oil and gas

Lebanon's long-awaited exploratory drilling for offshore oil and gas was set to begin on Thursday, 10 months after a landmark US-mediated agreement that demarcated its maritime border with Israel.

French oil giant TotalEnergies is leading the consortium drilling at an area called Block 9, along with Italian company ENI and state-owned QatarEnergy.

Lebanon's political leadership has pinned its hopes on potential hydrocarbon reserves as a source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped nation. Lebanon is grappling with unparalleled financial turmoil after its currency's value plummeted by more than 98 per cent against, pushing 80 per cent of the population into poverty.

READ MORE Lights back on in Lebanon after Prime Minister promises payment

“After 67 days, we will know the results of this drilling. We hope it will bring good things for the Lebanese," caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayad said in a statement published on Tuesday by the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

His statement followed a visit to the drilling rig that was moved into position about 120km off the Lebanese coast on August 16. Mr Fayad, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and caretaker Minister of Public Works Ali Hamieh were flown to the rig aboard a helicopter provided by TotalEnergies.

“This exploration well will allow us to assess the materiality of hydrocarbon resources and production potential in the area,” said Romain de La Martiniere, TotalEnergies’ general manager in Lebanon.

Mr Mikati said after a meeting with TotalEnergies senior officials on Tuesday that the start of drilling was a beacon of hope for the country “to provide additional resources for Lebanon to help rise from the current crises.”

“Everyone should set personal interests and considerations aside and handle the project as an achievement that serves all the Lebanese alike, especially in its capacity as a fundamental pillar for the advancement of the national economy."

Lebanon's maritime border agreement with Israel, with which it is still technically at war, followed a decade of US-led efforts to settle a dispute regarding the potentially abundant oil and gas reserves claimed by both countries.