Lebanese judge seeks arrest of former central bank governor Riad Salameh

Lebanese Judge Helena Iskandar, the president of the Cases Authority at the Ministry of Justice, on Thursday asked the Indictment Division in Beirut to arrest former central bank governor Riad Salameh.

Ms Iskandar serves as the representative of the Lebanese state, both domestically and internationally, in the cases related to the alleged money laundering of more than $330 million by Mr Salameh and his associates.

The Lebanese state, recognised as a victim in the case, took action by becoming a civil party in March to assert its rights and seek the return of misappropriated funds in the event of a conviction.

"We are hoping for the arrest order to be issued," Ms Iskander told The National.

"I have the prerogative as a plaintiff on behalf of the Lebanese state," she said.

She said she had filed an appeal against the decision by Beirut's First Investigative Judge, Charbel Abou Samra, to release Mr Salameh after a hearing on Wednesday.

Mr Abou Samra did not set a date for the next hearing but instructed Mr Salameh to be available for further judicial proceedings.

"I have the right to appeal the decision," Ms Iskander said.

"It will then be up to the prosecutor's office to decide whether they uphold the decision of the investigative judge or issue an arrest warrant for him," she said.

In March Ms Iskandar filed domestic and international lawsuits for money laundering, bribery, forgery, illicit enrichment and tax evasion against Mr Salameh, his brother Raja Salameh and his assistant Marianne Hoayek.

This was a long awaited step which could pave the way for Lebanon to recover the assets allegedly bought using more than $330 million in embezzled public funds, if Mr Salameh is found guilty.

She also ordered the state to freeze the trio's assets in the country.

At least six European countries — Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and Switzerland — have opened investigations to determine if luxurious European properties owned by Mr Salameh and his family were purchased with funds embezzled from the central bank.

In 2021, a separate probe was opened in Lebanon, which led to charges being pressed against Mr Salameh, his brother and Ms Howayek in February after an 18-month inquiry.

The file was transferred in February to Mr Abou Samra, with limited progress so far.

In April, both France and Germany issued arrest warrants for Mr Salameh, followed by two Interpol red notices.

Mr Salameh, who stepped down on Monday at the end of his term after 30 years in charge of the central bank, has repeatedly claimed his innocence, stressing that no public funds entered his private accounts.