A 'strong precedent': Victims of Beirut blast hail UK compensation order

Family members of the victims of the Beirut port blast have said a landmark compensation order by a UK court sets a "strong precedent" for those pursuing justice over the deadly 2020 explosion.

Savaro Ltd, the UK-registered company found liable earlier this year by the same court for the blast, was ordered to pay $1 million in compensation to four victims.

At least 190 people died while thousands were wounded and large parts of the Lebanese capital destroyed when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored for years at the port, exploded on August 4, 2020.

Paul Naggear, one of the plaintiffs whose three-year-old daughter Alexandra was one of the youngest victims of the explosion, said the compensation ruling was important because it set a "strong precedent" for other lawsuits related to the blast.

"It's also a very good signal to everybody and to us that there is hope. It's a sign of progress. It's going to give everybody hope in potentially pursuing other cases," he told The National.

The case was launched by four victims and family members of the blast, represented by the prosecution office of the Beirut Bar Association and the law firm Dechert.

The judicial progress sits in stark contrast to that happening inside Lebanon. No senior official was held accountable for the blast during the stalled domestic investigation, which has repeatedly been impeded by legal measures in a country where attributing blame for negligence has become deeply politicised.

"Things are progressing outside of where the actual blast happened," said Mr Naggear, adding that inside Lebanon, the judicial progress was "completely blocked".

"It's really weird to see that outside things are happening; it's ridiculous. That's a very strong message because it shows that there is a clear will from inside to block things from happening."