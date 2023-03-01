Lebanon's customs tax tripled as economic meltdown continues

Lebanon’s customs fees have been tripled following a decision earlier this week by the country’s caretaker government to raise the exchange rate at which customs fees will be calculated — a few months after they were raised drastically for the first time in decades.

Customs fees will be calculated at 45,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, up from 15,000 pounds to the dollar.

In a cabinet resolution seen by The National, the government justified the effective tripling of the customs tax as “securing additional revenues that contribute to the revival of work in the public sector”.

Cash-strapped Lebanon, which is suffering from one of the worst economic crises in modern history, is also dealing with a currency collapse accompanied by a severe liquidity crisis.

Customs fees were raised to 15,000 pounds to the dollar only three months ago — coinciding with a central bank decision that raised Lebanon’s long-affixed official exchange rate, pegged at 1,500 pounds to the dollar for decades before the economy collapsed and took the currency down with it.

It remains to be seen how the Lebanese public will take the decision, which will exponentially raise the cost of most goods.

Life is already unaffordable for many, with more than two thirds of the population impoverished, according to the UN.

Now, consumers will have to manage the additional worry of retailers raising prices to offset higher import costs.

Lebanon is heavily reliant on imports while exporting little, widening a severe trade deficit.

“Our country imports everything,” Economy Minister Amin Salam told the press on Tuesday, after pronouncing the collapse of the nation’s financial system.

“There’s no other country in the world that imports more than 90 per cent of its goods. Even our domestic products are made using primary components that are imported. And everything is priced on the dollar.”

But the vast majority of the population is paid in the rapidly devaluing local currency, which plummets in value almost daily.

Already, December's decision to raise the customs tax to 15,000 pounds to the greenback was criticised by the public.

Many questioned the move, arguing that it would render goods and services unaffordable.