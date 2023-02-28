Two dead as fire hits refugee camp in Lebanese town of Arsal

Governor of the area said a mother and her child had died

The northern Lebanese city of Arsal. The outskirts of the city were recently cleared of Al Qaeda-linked fighters, resulting in negotiations that allowed thousands of Syrian refugees in the area to reutrn to Syria. August 18, 2017.
Jamie Prentis
Feb 28, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

A woman and her child have died after a fire at a refugee camp in the town of Arsal, near Lebanon's border with Syria.

Bachir Khodr, governor of the Baalbek governorate where Arsal is situated, said the fire had affected four tents in the Al Shafaq neighbourhood and had since been extinguished.

The cause of the fire was unknown, but Mr Khodr urged people to follow public safety guidelines.

Footage shared online showed tents on fire. On top of a hill in the Anti-Lebanon Mountains, winters can particularly bleak in Arsal, a largely Sunni Muslim town in the north-eastern reaches of the governorate.

READ MORE
Lebanon's ailing health system grapples with cholera outbreak near Syrian border

Many Syrian refugees live in grim conditions in informal settlements in Arsal. With poor sanitary conditions, it was one of the places where a cholera outbreak took hold last year.

Lebanon hosts more than a million Syrian refugees, who have fled the more than a decade long civil war in their neighbouring country.

Updated: February 28, 2023, 9:58 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL