Two dead as fire hits refugee camp in Lebanese town of Arsal

A woman and her child have died after a fire at a refugee camp in the town of Arsal, near Lebanon's border with Syria.

Bachir Khodr, governor of the Baalbek governorate where Arsal is situated, said the fire had affected four tents in the Al Shafaq neighbourhood and had since been extinguished.

نأسف للحريق الذي شب في مخيم الشفق للنازحين في #عرسال الذي ذهب ضحيته امرأة وطفلها، ونتقدم بالعزاء لذويهما.

الحريق طال أربعة خيم وتم اخماده بالكامل.

ونجدد التنبيه للنازحين بضرورة الإلتزام بشروط السلامة العامة واحترامها حفاظاً على سلامتهم.#بشير_خضر#محافظ_بعلبك_الهرمل pic.twitter.com/rZ6adq5ok0 — Bachir Khodr (@BachirKhodr) February 28, 2023

The cause of the fire was unknown, but Mr Khodr urged people to follow public safety guidelines.

Footage shared online showed tents on fire. On top of a hill in the Anti-Lebanon Mountains, winters can particularly bleak in Arsal, a largely Sunni Muslim town in the north-eastern reaches of the governorate.

READ MORE Lebanon's ailing health system grapples with cholera outbreak near Syrian border

Many Syrian refugees live in grim conditions in informal settlements in Arsal. With poor sanitary conditions, it was one of the places where a cholera outbreak took hold last year.

Lebanon hosts more than a million Syrian refugees, who have fled the more than a decade long civil war in their neighbouring country.